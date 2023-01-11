Nackawic-Millville's first deputy mayor comes with experience in the role. Among the new council's first decisions at its inaugural meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, it unanimously approved the appointment of Greg MacFarlane as deputy mayor.
As former deputy mayor of the Nackawic council, MacFarlane expressed early in the meeting his interest in retaining the position with the newly expanded Nackawic-Millville council.
Later in the meeting, Mayor Tim Fox asked council members for nominations, noting council would hold a public vote in the event of more than one nomination. It proved unnecessary, as MacFarlane, nominated by Coun. Jeff Clark, became the only candidate. He received unanimous support from his fellow council members.
2. Letter raises concerns about closed bridge in Temperance Vale
A letter from Temperance Vale resident John Deweyert raising concerns about the closed MacElwain Bridge in his community noted the bridge now falls within the mandate of the expanded Nackawic-Millville boundaries.
The letter also generated a discussion among council members about the future makeup of committees. Mayor Fox sought council's views on whether it requires a new transportation committee to work closely with the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure or expand the role of the former Public Works committee.
Fox said council should forward Deweyert's concerns to the appropriate committee, and inform him of the situation.
The mayor allowed each councillor to weigh in on the matter.
"Someone to work with DTI is a good idea," said Coun. Michael Arbuckle.
He said council should check the current workload of the public works committee before making a final decision on the committees.
Coun. Robert Simpson, who worked closely with the public works committee as a member of the former Nackawic council, said the committee and Nackawic developed a good working relationship with DTI.
He reminded council the role of any committee is not to make final decisions but bring recommendations to council.
Deputy Mayor MacFarlane agreed with Simpson, noting Nackawic's public works department worked close with DTI on repairs and upgrades on designated highways and bridges within the former town boundaries. He called it "a natural evolution" to spread public works' mandate to the expanded community.
Coun. Jeff Clark, who represents the ward where the bridge is located, recommended a committee dealing with public works and infrastructure.
Coun. Katie Nozzolillo, who grew up near the bridge, said she heard from several residents of the area about the negative impact of the closed bridge on their lives. She said she hopes to be involved with the committee studying rural issues.
Deweyert described the negative impact in detail in his letter, including the dangerous situation the closed bridge creates for families with school children. He explained that the school bus no longer travels that route because of the bridge closure.
"At first, I found it odd that these children had to walk to Highway 595 and cross that heavily travelled (pulp trucks, farm equipment, plus auto) road," he wrote.
Deweyert said he is pushing the issue because he believes it's vital that the powers that be recognize the situation.
"It is a very risky situation, and I could never forgive myself if something happened to these kids," he wrote.
Deweyert welcomed the cabinet change, which saw Jeff Carr take over as Transportation and Infrastructure from Minister Jill Green, describing Carr as more approachable.
Deweyert said he met with Premier Blaine Higgs at the PC Party AGM, who set up a meeting with Carr. He said he believes Carr visited the bridge, as did inspectors.
"I have no results yet, but we are hopeful,"
3. Destination Nackawic Update
Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane provided council with an update on Destination Nackawic Economic Development Corporation. While it remains unclear how economic development would proceed under the new municipal reform format, he said a recent meeting with Ignite Fredericton left a positive impression.
"I got a really good vibe," said MacFarlane.
He said Ignite Fredericton recognizes the success of Destination Nackawic and appears willing to allow economic development decisions to be made in the community.
MacFarlane also acknowledged outgoing Destination Nackawic president and CEO Brent Sansom, whose contract is expiring. He said the CEO played an essential role in the corporation's success.
He said Destination Nackawic would undergo changes in the new year, noting they must re-establish permanent members and backfill Sansom's role.
MacFarlane also advised council members about a recent consultants report from GemTech regarding plans for a residential development covering a 47-acre property behind the Nackawic Middle School.
The deputy mayor said the town and the province shared the cost of the promising report, noting Nackawic-Millville hopes to be at the forefront in meeting the province's growing housing needs.
4. CAO provides update
Nackawic CAO Kathryn Clark said meetings remain ongoing to meet the needs of the newly expanded community of Nackawic-Millville.
When questioned by newly appointed Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane about coping with the massive workload involved with the municipal reform package, Clark responded, "it's a bit overwhelming, but we'll muddle through."
She said municipal transition work continues daily.
Clark said she met with Natalie Hill and North York Fire Chief Justin McGuigan on Dec. 22 to deal with municipal reform issues, including providing them with keys to buildings they need to access.
She said Chief McGuigan, for example, needs quick and immediate access to Nackawic’s public works garage for gas or diesel fuel.
Although 2023 is underway, Clark told council she is still awaiting the approved municipal budget from the province. She said the province provided no indication of when council or the public will see the finalized and approved document.
Clark said the job posting for the chief financial officer closed on Dec. 31. She said the applications are under review, with the interview process beginning shortly.