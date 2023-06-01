Thunder Bay, Ont. — Another era has come to an end as a Tbaytel crew removed Thunder Bay’s last public pay phone on Court Street, Wednesday morning.
The phone, which is an older style pay phone, will be preserved in a historical timeline display at the Tbaytel operation centre.
Jamie Smith, communications co-ordinator with Tbaytel, says this completes the process to decommission all the payphones in the city as of March 31. Ten years ago, there were upwards of 800 pay phones across the city and by January this year, there were 197 left in operation.
“We can certainly see that this is a sign of the times,” Smith said, adding mobility devices offer other options, and claiming those phone plans are much more accessible to the needs of Tbaytel’s customer base.
“We had two different types of pay phone, the ones that took a credit card and the older (coin operated) ones,” he said. “We donated one of each to the Thunder Bay Museum.”
Scott Bradley, the museum’s executive director, says they don’t have any concrete plans for the phones at the moment but they will eventually become incorporated into a display. He noted that the museum was grateful to Tbaytel for their donation.
“Their forward-thinking with the donation is really important because it allows us to preserve those for future generations,” Bradley said. “It’s also really important that we preserve those things because as they fade out, a whole method of communication for people has gone away.”
Bradley reminisced about his youth and sharing the family “party line” phone with his neighbours.
"Now we have a computer in our hand that’s completely secured with encrypted communications and the entire internet all at our fingertips. I think young people and future generations won’t be able to appreciate the different ways we communicated . . . and it’s going to be really important to tell him a story of (technically) where we’ve been and where we’re going.”