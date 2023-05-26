They have become an all-too-frequent reality in the Canadian landscape, but boil water advisories so often a part of everyday life in Indigenous communities can sometimes seem like a remote and distant reality.
But this reality is as close as the southern shores of Lake Simcoe, close to where the Chippewas of Georgina Island call home.
This was a statistic that staggered students at Aurora High School – and rather than simply wringing their hands, they set out this week to make a tangible difference in the lives of their neighbours.
On Tuesday, the students fanned out in the Aurora High School community for their second-annual Water Walk, benefiting the people of our closest Indigenous community.
Energetically fundraising in the lead-up to the May 23 event, the Water Walk was organized by student members of AHS’ Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) team.
“81 homes in the community are under water advisory that requires them to boil their water in order to make it safe to drink,” said team member Riley Mag-atas ahead of Tuesday’s event. “This statistic becomes even more staggering when we take into account that our school is only located 55km south of their reserve. Our goal is to raise money throughout the time leading up to and during the event in order to help this community whose land we’re based on. 100 per cent of the funds raised will go towards the Chippewas of Georgina Island and their water reserves.”
The statistic, however, was slightly less staggering to teacher Vincenzo Fragomeni and Mr. Petinarelis, lead of AHS' Indigenous Studies Club. Fragomeni grew up in the Thunder Bay area, a part of Ontario where, for pockets, water advisories were not uncommon.
“This is an opportunity to get people educated and get people mad,” he said. “This is something I grew up with and it is something that I wanted to bring to the Aurora community, to bring awareness, and our student body has just galvanized in being a part of this initiative and we hope this event just grows – we want it to become a staple not only at Aurora High but in the community as well.
“It’s just something I cannot fathom is happening today. For families who are continuing to live under a water advisory, we’re with you, we’re doing our best and we hope that very soon that we will meet the goals and every community who lives under water advisories will be limited.”
Riley and the team are very active within the AHS community and have organized many initiatives over the years. More recently, however, Indigenous studies has become a more prominent part of education. As such, the school’s relationship with the Chippewas of Georgina Island has become closer as well.
“We’re working with the slogan, ‘Why We Walk,’ which is common in water walks,” says Riley. “It’s a tradition that is of the Anishinaabe community and they walk around bodies of water to raise awareness for the protection of their water, which is of very spiritual importance to the community. To start it off, we’re hosting the Chippewas of Georgina Island here at our school and they will be doing some water ceremonies, smudging as well, to introduce everyone to their culture and what they do in the community.
“This is a very important cause and not something that gets a lot of recognition. As students, we learn a lot about Indigenous communities through all of our grades, but we don’t kind of see firsthand the communities that are so close to us [for] more hands-on experiences. I think it is important for us to get that message out so that this becomes something that is more widespread, at least in Aurora and on a greater scale.”
Adds Fragomeni: “As long as there are advisories in effect, we should be doing this. Get mad, get out there, doing your part and making a difference. As a teacher in this building, to see our students want to be a part of that is really inspiring.”