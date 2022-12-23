Whether the prospect of short-term rentals have municipalities on alert or not, at least Tay Township is keeping their eyes open as they appear.
During the recent regular meeting of council, a motion was carried to defer amendments for the official plan and zoning bylaws relating to Grandview Beach/Paradise Point until the new year.
The area of Grandview Beach/Paradise Point is located at the northern tip of Port McNicoll, with coverage over Lots 18, 19, and 20 of Concessions 5 and 6; numerous residential streets have been developed over the years.
Coun. Paul Raymond pulled the item from council’s consent list, noting that there was something interesting about the protective and development services committee minutes from that early December meeting.
“I’m asking that council defer this until January,” requested Raymond. “In going through the update, I noted that there’s a couple of omissions which are very concerning, and it relates to zoning R2-16(H) and R2-26(H).”
Within Tay Township zoning bylaws, six residential zones carry various regulations in their designations, but R2-16(H) and R2-26(H) state that less restrictive regulations were put in place “to control development with properties that are or were using a well and a septic system that was typically used for seasonal use.”
Further to that, the committee report stated that the only permitted use in the residential zones were for a detached dwelling unit. “A bed and breakfast, a short-term rental, an accessory dwelling unit or any other use that could add to the nutrient load of the septic is not permitted,” the report noted.
Raymond pointed out the oddity, adding that while the original bylaw didn’t allow for those elements the amendment before council, “if passed tonight – would allow bed and breakfasts; and that would have another additional effect on Grandview Beach/Paradise Point area.”
Additionally, the section relating to short-term rental accommodations was of particular interest.
“There’s a reference to short-term rentals,” said Raymond, “which should not be in there because we have nothing in our planning right now that indicates exactly what an STR is – so we can’t really say they are allowed or not allowed.”
He stated that an attempt to clarify the situation was made difficult due to absences in key staff, prompting the deferral to the new year.
“If everybody is okay with that, I don’t think one more month is going to make a big difference,” Raymond reasoned.
Council carried the motion, with the matter to be referred back to the next protective and development services committee meeting in January for further discussion.
Public comments from some Paradise Point residents were added as an attachment to the report claiming several reasons in opposition to the proposed amendments, primarily centred around short-term rentals, water quality and septic concerns.
The Grandview Beach/Paradise Point report with detailed information can be found on the protective and development services minutes page of the Township of Tay website.
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Further information including council’s agenda can be found on the Tay Township website.