While it may feel as though summer is sticking around for the long haul, soon enough those balmy September evenings will give way to the onset of autumn. A chill will descend, nights will become darker, and, before the words "pumpkin spice" can be uttered, Halloween will be upon us.
Already vying for the top spot in seasonal schedules this year are the folks over at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, with a frightful series of events fit for the whole family.
Canyon Frights, due to kick off on Friday, Oct. 14, will host an array of Halloween-themed games and scavenger hunts daily until the big day itself. The park will be decked out with pumpkins and spooky displays, offering plenty of opportunity for snap-happy guests to update their Instagram stories.
The Raptors Ridge owls will also be returning, with budding birdwatchers able to view shows every day from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m.
Those gearing to get in on the action are advised to book tickets in advance at capbridge.com, with annual pass holders required to reserve their slots online before visiting.
For general information, including the free shuttle schedule to and from Canada Place, visit the Capilano Bridge website, or call 604-985-7474.