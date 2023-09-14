The Brazeau Seniors Foundation is reaching out to residents to learn about housing needs in the community.
Denise Chesterman, the chief administrative officer for the foundation, says they want to know what the needs are so they can approach the Alberta Government for grants that can help. To do that, they have released an anonymous housing survey to gather some information.
Currently, the foundation looks after the Wishing Well, Lezure Lea apartments, Spruceview apartments in Breton, and the Shangri-La Lodge. They also have four units in Rocky Rapids that are currently filled.
Chesterman says the Town of Drayton Valley has the Urbanata and other residences through the Urban Housing Program, but the foundation wants to know if there is a demand for more.
“If we show that there is a need for community housing in our area, then it would fall under provincial mandate to help residents of the Drayton Valley area,” she says.
Chesterman says the Town can also come up with strategies for housing, but it would be under a different portfolio. As such, the funding would have to come from the Town. By approaching the province, Chesterman says they can take some of the financial burden off of the Town.
Though their name suggests they only work with seniors, Chesterman says they are looking for input from residents in all situations. She says they are looking for families, whether they are two parents or one, as well as individuals of any age who are looking for a residence.
While they have houses in Rocky Rapids, Chesterman says that the wait list isn’t very long. She says this could be because some people don’t have transportation into the community. That’s why they want to look at what they can do right in Drayton Valley.
“The more people who fill it in, the better we will be able to understand what the community needs,” she says.
The survey can be found at www.draytonvalleyhousing.ca, or if people want a paper copy, they can get one at the Shangri-La Lodge. Chesterman says the survey will be open until October 16th, depending on responses. If needed, they will extend it to October 31.