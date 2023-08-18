The Aughrim Women’s Institute might be a small group, but they are doing a lot of good within Lambton County. Member Elizabeth Hayward said the current project under taken by the club involves a partnership with Literacy Lambton. The club has sewn 30 fabric bags and will be donating them to Literacy Lambton.
The bags will each include a children’s book and be given to parents when a baby is born at Bluewater Health. This is to encourage parents to read to their children at an early age, encouraging early literacy among little ones.
The club meets the first Tuesday of every month, as members take turns hosting the meetings at their homes. Haywood said at one meeting, the club members were able to complete 20 bags during a three hour meeting.
Aughrim Women’s Institute is the only women’s institute still active in Lambton County. It only has six members with the oldest member being 86 and the youngest being in her mid 40s. Hayward is one of the newest members of the group, only being involved for five years. Other members have been active with the women’s institute for 25 to 30 years.
Other projects the club has involved with include donating quilts they have made to the Women’s Interval Home of Sarnia Lambton, as well as giving to Victim Services and giving teddy bears and other items to help calm young victims.