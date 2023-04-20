Prairie Rose Public Schools trustee Shauna VanderSpruit this week unveiled new awards to the board, created as part of kindling hearts, one of the three pillars of learning within the division.
There will be two recipients per school of the Grade 9 Leadership Award, with $100 given to each. A maximum of two awards will be given out to each of the 12 junior high schools. Students can be nominated by a school staff member, and the principal choose the award winner. The award(s) will be presented by the principal and a trustee representative.
“The Grade 9 one came as a side project from the initial thought of the high school one,” said VanderSpruit. “We want these kids to know that their leadership skills in junior high are important.”
It’s hoped the award will give students a confidence boost as they enter high school and enable them to continue with and grow their leadership skills.
Four High School Leadership Awards at $500 each will be given out each year to students in either Grade 10, 11 or 12. Each of the four high schools in PRPS will give out one award and students can be nominated by a staff member. The award recipient will be selected by a committee made up of members of the school staff, principal and the local trustee.
“The award is not specific to Grade 12, any student in Grades 10, 11 or 12 could receive the recognition and the award. It is to kindle hearts of those leaders and to get them to always want to help in those leadership positions inside the school,” explained VanderSpruit.
The third award created was the Community Champion for Education Award, which will be an engraved award and the recipient(s) will be recognized at the annual PRPS retirement celebration.
Two awards will be given out each school year and nominations can be made by a PRPS staff member or a community member. The award is about community partnerships within PRPS, said VanderSpruit.
“Those who have an excellent working relationship with the programs, either within the schools or academies, and have built a sustainable partnership.”