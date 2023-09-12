The Village of Pemberton (VOP) is pausing its Official Community Plan (OCP) review process so officials can focus on building a “deeper and more meaningful” relationship with the Lil’wat Nation, the VOP announced at Pemberton’s Sept. 12 council meeting.
To achieve that, the VOP will use the extra time to renew its protocol agreement with the Lil’wat Nation, as well as gain a better understanding of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The pause will also be used to foster a more collaborative relationship between the two parties.
“The decision to pause the OCP was made after careful consideration of feedback we received regarding the existing protocol agreement and determined it to be the best course of action to demonstrate a genuine commitment towards establishing a trust-based relationship with the Líl’wat Nation,” said Mayor Mike Richman, in a release. “We recognize the importance of ensuring our OCP encompasses and speaks to the shared values, visions, and priorities of all community members. To do so, we need to update the existing protocol agreement along with deepening our understanding of UNDRIP and how it can be implemented to create a path forward that is rooted in respect, understanding, and shared goals.”
At the Sept. 12 council meeting, Richman said the importance of the OCP review process could not be stressed enough.
“We appreciate the input that we have received so far on this review. We recognize that the OCP is to be our north star and our guiding vision as to where the community would like to be in 10, 15, 20 years,” he said.
Pemberton’s OCP review was officially launched in January, with public engagement opportunities taking place until March. In April, the VOP released a summary of the engagement efforts to date.
At the time, Pembertonians voiced appreciation for their close-knit community, natural splendour and recreational opportunities currently at hand, while expressing concern for recurring issues like growth management, affordable housing, climate change and a lack of public transportation.
Richman said no information will be lost during the pause.
“[The OCP update] requires deep and meaningful consultation with Lil’wat Nation and its leadership and its community,” Richman said on Sept. 12. “We recognize that this is not only because our lands are unceded, but also because our futures are tied together. We share values. We share goals … a water source, emergency preparedness, the overarching health of our communities, the love of the land.
“For all of those reasons, council took the decision to put a pause on the OCP process to work with Lil’wat Nation on a renewed protocol. This is the first step in this meaningful consultation,” Richman added. “We are all really looking forward to this process. I’m looking forward to where this leads us. Nobody’s input will be lost. We will continue to seek input from the community.”
Chief Dean Nelson said the Lil’wat Nation is looking forward to building its relationship with the VOP and renewing the protocol agreement.
“This builds on the good work completed through our shared services such as water and fire, as well as Pemberton Valley Emergency Management Committee, Nukw7ántwal Intergovernmental Committee, Transit Committee and others,” Nelson said in the release.
The VOP will use UNDRIP, the international framework emphasizing self-determination, cultural preservation, and protection from discrimination and exploitation for Indigenous populations, as the foundation for the new protocol agreement.
“By taking this pause, our teams can devote time into fostering a more profound and collaborative relationship with the Líl’wat at Nation,” said Elizabeth Tracy, the VOP’s chief administrative officer, in the release. “This is an important step in moving away from past traditions and towards more meaningful processes that drive transformative change and help us work together in partnership to build a brighter future for everyone.”
Community members can still stay up to date share feedback on the OCP project page at haveyoursay.pemberton.ca.