Nakusp Mayor Tom Zeleznik says months of intense lobbying by local political leaders is beginning to pay off with improvements to the village’s ambulance services.
“This has been a long-drawn-out process advocating for 24/7 service for our community,” Zeleznik wrote in his monthly mayor’s report. “But by our continual advocation/discussions, we are beginning to see a major upcoming change in BCEHS service for our rural community that we all should be very proud of!!”
Zeleznik says 18 months of meetings with Interior Health, provincial ministry officials – and the recent tragic loss of a community member, which generated significant attention in the media – resulted in official action at a March 3 meeting on the issue.
“It blew me away, and all the people in attendance,” he told council.
Zeleznik says at the meeting he heard that a new agreement reached between BC Emergency Health Services and its union will see some real progress in the delivery of rural emergency health care.
“I personally have never seen in my lifetime such a drastic change to help recruit paramedics in rural communities, which we may never ever see again!!” the mayor wrote in his report.
Zeleznik said that under the new agreement, wages for paramedics would be in the “six-figure number” with six weeks vacation pay and an “excellent benefits package.” Casual standby wages increase to $12/hour with pager, and a minimum four-hour call-out fee at $37/hour, he said.
Training costs would be fully paid by the Province, allowing locals to work their way up to becoming primary care paramedics in a little over a year. If there’s enough interest, he said a course might be offered in Nakusp.
If the Village can attract enough new recruits, a second emergency vehicle would be available right away to back up the prime ambulance, he also noted.
The mayor said special recruitment programs will also be started to introduce students to the paramedic career.
He welcomed new ambulance unit chief, Camille McCluskey, to town, as well.
RCMP report
The head of the local detachment of the RCMP came before council to introduce himself to the newly elected members, and to tell them the local force is at full complement. Corporal Tom Gill said recent hires filled up vacancies at the detachment – and that’s reflecting in the work they do.
He said they responded to 829 calls last year, compared to 858 the previous year. However, the number of ‘charge-approved files’ is up to 43, from 31 the year before.
“I think [the reason] is two-fold. One, we’ve had the manpower to do investigations and collect better evidence, and two, I push hard with Crown to get charge approval,” he told council.
While traffic offences have remained steady (though impaired driving offences have increased), the number of violent offences has more than doubled, from five to 12 cases, Gill noted.
Violent crime “could be an assault, could be uttering a threat, anything where a sense of harm has come to a person,” he said.
He said drug issues and stolen property are also continuing problems –as they are everywhere.
Relations with ambulance, mental health and primary emergency care workers are excellent in the community, he said.
Gill told council he was “always available” for councillors who seek information or have concerns to raise.
Hot springs revenues
It’s been a long cold winter but revenues from the municipally owned hot springs are warming the Village’s financial reserves. The last three months of operation saw the number of visitors rise each month. And that means revenues also rose, for a total take of just about $258,000 – about 40% more than the same period last year.
Public property bylaw
Work on improving and updating the Village’s bylaws continues, with staff ready to propose a new bylaw that regulates how public property is used in the village – from weddings in the park to sidewalk patios and food trucks.
Staff say the proposed bylaw consolidates several existing policies and bylaws to ensure clarity of regulation and reduce red tape, “ensuring the Village is dealing with matters fairly and according to relevant legislation.”
The bylaw also includes standard insurance requirements for the use of public property that protects the Village from potential liability.
“The Village has an inherent exposure to liability when Village-owned lands and facilities are utilized by the public for an organized event or businesses using public property,” a report from staff states. “It is mandatory that the Village require protection from any potential liabilities that arise from the use of public property.”
People applying for a business licence who intend to use public property – including placing chairs, tables, displays, or sandwich boards on the sidewalk – will have to submit a certificate of insurance coverage for $5 million with their application.
The proposed bylaw also regulates food trucks and food carts. Two carts – like ice cream carts pushed by bicycle – will be allowed each summer in the village. They’ll only be allowed to stop 15 minutes at one location before moving on at least one block away. As for food trucks, three will be allowed – two at the beach and one at the hot springs.
“The reason for this provision is to reflect comments and opinions received from the public that there are not sufficient food services at the hot springs,” the report notes. “This option will help improve the visitors’ experience at the facility in the summer.”
A comment by the mayor revealed a small problem that could result in too few food carts being allowed during special events. Staff said they’d tweak the bylaw to provide an exception for those circumstances.
The bylaw also sets out an appeal process for vendors denied permits, and a system of fines and other enforcement actions.
The bylaw will also regulate temporary closures of village streets for demonstrations or parades, at the discretion of the CAO.
COVID funds
The Village is going to take another dip into the reserves it received nearly three years ago to cope with expenses caused by the COVID pandemic.
Council approved the withdrawal of $65,210 from the COVID Safe Restart Grant received from the Province in 2020, to be used for facility reopening and operating costs (arena, parks, ESB), and budgeted revenues that were not collected (auditorium, curling rink and squash court).
After transferring funding from the provincial grant this year, there will be $396,546 remaining for COVID-related expenditures in 2023 and beyond.
Village website
The Village is going to upgrade its website. UpandUp, a design company that did the Mountain Resort Municipality of Sun Peaks’ website, was awarded the contract. The Village budgeted $30,000 for the project, but UpandUp’s bid came in much lower at $5,000, with annual costs of $3,000. A staff intranet (communications network) could also be added in the future.
“The website has descended into a confusing maze of information that often leads to public complaints that it is difficult to use and navigate,” says a report from staff. “Furthermore, the website has become difficult to update and in some instances, out-of-date information cannot be changed.”