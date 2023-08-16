Traffic on Highway 43 in Whitecourt came to a standstill on Friday morning when a fuel truck crossing the train tracks close to the junction of Highway 32 was struck by a train. The collision resulted in a large fire and the highway’s closure for a matter of hours while the blaze was brought under control and then extinguished. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but the fuel truck driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The Whitecourt RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs, Whitecourt Fire Department, EMS, and CN Police all responded to the emergency. The scene of the collision was cleared after the fire had been extinguished, and Highway 43 reopened to one lane of traffic while damage to both the highway and the train tracks was repaired.
According to Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, Public Information Officer, the Whitecourt RCMP was notified of the accident at 8:32 AM on August 11. The investigation into the incident continues, but it appears that the railway crossing lights and all infrastructure at the site were functioning correctly.
The damage to the highway and train tracks has now been repaired, and the highway is once again fully open to traffic.