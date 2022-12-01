WELLINGTON COUNTY — The county is investing money in its municipalities to help retain and expand local businesses.
Since 2016, the Business Retention and Expansion Local Implementation Fund has given municipalities funding to directly support business retention and expansion and otherwise strengthen their local economies.
In 2022 there was $175,000 to be available to the local municipalities. They have accessed all of that money.
“Centre Wellington has submitted a second application, requesting $5,000 to develop a Quick Facts document as a tool for business attraction and retention in the community,” stated the report from Jana Burns, Wellington Place administrator, to the Wellington county council.
Municipal staff will use that document when they interact with businesses to highlight the advantages of investing in the local area.
Centre Wellington also had further money invested in its summer weekend shuttle bus system.
“Committee approved $20,000 to operate the downtown shuttle bus.”
“Mapleton has submitted their application for $25,000 to deliver the Mapleton Community Improvement Plan (CIP), and to install a large mural in downtown Drayton.”
The mural is meant to encourage walking and tourism in downtown Drayton.
“Puslinch requests $25,000 to make amendments to their Our Corridor Community Improvement Plan.”
The Our Corridor plan will align the Puslinch CIP with county needs and expand chances to invest in the area.
Local municipalities invested a further $258,500 in addition to the $175,000 to make those projects successful.
Jesse Gault is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.