Grande Prairie Regional Hospital (GPRH) has been operating for a full year, and Town & Country News recently spoke to Alberta Health Services (AHS) about these past 12 months.
Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) Hospital stopped accepting patients at 6 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021, marking the opening of its replacement across town.
It would take approximately 11 hours to transfer all the patients to the new hospital.
Since that day, operations at the GPRH have been going well, says Candice Edey, AHS Senior Operating Officer for GPRH.
Since January, the hospital has seen more than 1,300 births, 6,000 surgeries and approximately 47,000 emergency department visits.
The numbers are on par with what the hospital was expecting, said Edey.
The hospital has 10 ICU beds compared to six when it opened.
GPRH has 243 beds, of those 195 are funded for use, said Edey.
“Some of those beds in pediatrics and NICU (...) are the ones that we still don't have opened yet.
“We built additional beds to be able to expand in the future.”
She noted in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), there are 19 care spaces, but only 10 are currently operational and funded.
Edey says the NICU often has 10 or less patients, noting the hospital was built to accommodate future expansion.
Staffing at the hospital has been a concern of many.
“We are definitely seeing some healthcare professional vacancies and seeing some staffing challenges,” said Edey.
She noted staffing shortages are not unique to the Grande Prairie area but are being seen provincially, nationally and internationally.
Due to “staffing challenges,” the GPRH has had to close beds and transfer patients to Edmonton at certain times, said Edey but noted that the hospital has been successful in temporary coverage of vacant positions using locums.
The hospital has seen some healthcare professionals leave but recruitment has had some successes, she said. Still, it leaves the hospital at about the same staffing levels as about a year ago, said Edey.
“With the physician recruitment piece, we've had support to engage clinical assistants, and so that's an alternate level of care that's going to be an additive to our system.”
“Lots of work is being done to understand the landscape and where we might be able to make some improvements, and so we do have a number of initiatives that are underway to address the recruitment of retention.”
She said there is a search for workers internationally with similar training and expertise.
“We have some new collective bargaining agreements that were signed this year for RNs and LPNs, and there also has been an additional commitment to support recruitment and retention in the rural zone,” said Edey, noting the $17 million from the province that will explore a retention strategy for rural healthcare.
Additionally, she says AHS is looking to “optimize the workforce and really make sure that we have everybody, all of the different professional designations, working to their full scope of practice.”
Edey said that could include enhancing health care aides or adding more aides to certain units to help with daily living tasks to free up time for nurses to do provide critical care.
It took some time for staff to adjust to the new premises, even after a thorough commissioning and testing period, explains Edey.
“The building itself performs differently under sort of maximum capacity circumstances, so just kind of dealing with some of those challenges as they came through and understanding and working with our colleagues in the building.”
Edey is proud of how her staff adjusted to the new site.
She is also proud that the facility received a 2022 International Building Award from the International Federation of Healthcare Engineering. Edey says GPRH was recognized for its focus on “accommodating patients, visitors, guests and staff, so really making it a patient and family-centred facility.”
GPRH will continue its work with the Indigenous Engagement Committee.
“New hospitals are really working on trying to make it a welcoming and safe space for our indigenous communities who are accessing the facility,” said Edey.
The group works on special events in the hospital, such as Pink Shirt Day in February and Pride Day, ensuring that everyone feels welcomed.
“One of the things that we've been talking about is translation services,” she said. GPRH is looking for solutions to increase knowledge and awareness of translation services for patients and staff.
Last Thursday (Dec. 15), AHS announced wait times for the GPRH emergency department are now available online.
To see the estimated wait times at the GPRH, go to ahs.ca/waittimes under the tab for Grande Prairie.
The GPRH is the first hospital in the North Zone to have estimated wait times available.