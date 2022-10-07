Nearly 20 community youth were whisked away to Canada’s Wonderland last weekend on a trip fully paid for by the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC) through its Kanesatake Youth of Tomorrow (KYOT) program.
“Some of the families don’t get the opportunity to go places like that,” said youth program animator Selena Beauvais, who organized the trip. “Us giving that to them to experience really helps them create memories.”
After seeing youth enrolled in the after-school program enjoy a trip to La Ronde this summer, Beauvais wanted to give them something even more special, so she wrote a proposal for a visit to Wonderland, a sprawling amusement park in the Greater Toronto Area.
All the youth who signed up were able to join the excursion, which took place from September 30 to October 2 and included two nights in a hotel. In total, 19 young people aged 12-17 went along with five adult chaperones.
“They were so loving and giving us hugs and saying thank you,” Beauvais said. “They just loved that we did that for them.”
Beauvais hopes to give youth enrolled in the program - some of whom had never been outside Quebec - similar opportunities in the future to bond over new adventures, something that resonates with local parents.
“I’m really glad to see that the health centre is getting back into the good ways of doing programming for the community again. Since this pandemic, it’s been pretty quiet. It’s finally good, and you can see that the kids needed this trip,” said Al Harrington, a chaperone on the trip.
He said the Kanesatake youth on the trip were well-behaved and funny, making for a great weekend.
“I think it’s very important to keep connected with our youth within communities, to keep them connected with one another,” he said.
Harrington’s children Sage and Nation were among the young people who signed up for the trip. The family had visited Wonderland once before, years ago, but the children were too small to enjoy most of the rides.
“To be honest, I don’t really remember anything from last time I went because it’s so long ago,” said Sage, 12.
Her favourite roller coasters were Leviathan, which she rode with her dad, and Yukon Striker - the world’s longest, tallest, and fastest dive coaster, reaching speeds of 130 KM per hour.
“It was a cool experience,” she said. “I would definitely like to do it again.”
“It’s nice of (KYOT) to do that,” said Nation, 14. “I would like to do more and more trips.”
For Harrington, the outing reminded him of his own visits to Wonderland as a child in the 1980s.
“Being back and watching them now was so much fun, being a parent,” he said.
Harrington had trouble stomaching the rides the last time he went to La Ronde, but at Wonderland he decided to push himself to take part - despite some more queasiness than he might have felt in his younger days.
“For being my age, 46, I was quite shocked that I actually survived,” he said.