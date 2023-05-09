The Town of The Blue Mountains would like the Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team to attend a council meeting and provide an update about its plans and activities.
At its meeting on May 8, council unanimously passed a resolution brought forward by Coun. June Porter to invite Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team Executive Lead Trish Herrick and members of her team to attend a future council meeting to provide an update about the health team’s activities and plans.
“They have released a vision statement, but very little information is available to the public on their website,” said Porter, who said residents in The Blue Mountains are in a unique position as they access both the South Georgian Bay and Grey Bruce health teams.
“Members of the public need to know what’s going on with Grey Bruce. We would be well-apprised to have an update from them at this time.”
Mandated by the Ontario provincial government in 2019, the Ontario Health Team (OHT) model streamlines and integrates services of healthcare providers in a defined geographic region. Members work together to design a local integrated care delivery system that:
The Grey Bruce Ontario Health Team consists of 22 member organizations in primary care, acute care, long-term care, home care and community services and mental health and addictions. Members include: local hospital corporations, family health teams, county long-term care departments and many others.