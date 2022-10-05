Donna Burns, who grew up in Toronto, lives on a farm in Haley Station with her husband, Garry. They have two children, April and Adam, and five grandchildren.
She has always had a passion for law.
“When I finished high school, I joined the Metro Toronto Police Force to become a police officer,” she said. “Before I was to attend the Toronto Police College, I was asked to work in the office of the Police Association. It was there that I remained and developed this passion to read about what is written in law as opposed to enforcing it. Years later, I met my husband and moved to the Ottawa Valley.”
She finished her working career with Ontario Hydro/Ontario Power Generation and retired in 2011.
“Expecting to relax and just enjoy gardening and painting for the rest of my days, I became interested in the Ontario Landowners Association,” she said. “They are a group of volunteers who initially were property owners who had been struggling to make a profit from their farming operations because of government regulation. They questioned what changed that allowed their parents and grandparents before them to farm and profit from it, but that now restricts them from doing the same. As a result, they began to research and learned there is legislation in place that prevents government from interfering with private property, but this legislation is not being respected.
“When I became interested, it was at the time when former Premier Dalton McGuinty was talking about metering private wells. Since then, my plans to leisurely play around in my gardens and have all the time in the world to do nothing, have long disappeared. For the past 10 years, I have been volunteering my time to educate the public and elected officials on this very important piece of legislation that’s been hidden from the knowledge of the public for many, many years.”
Mrs. Burns has been attempting to make the county and local council officials aware of the provincial legislative information they are required to know and follow as municipal leaders, information that is also written within the Municipal Councillors Guide put out by the province.
“For whatever reason, this information is being ignored,” she stated. “I’m not sure if it is being kept from the elected officials or if it is they who choose not to follow it. It is legislation that has been in effect since the birth of Canada and is still in effect today. It is a part of our history that provides the basic understanding of our democracy, but it is not being taught in our education system and has been conveniently hidden from those in politics today and the general public.
“I ask myself … what would be the reason to withhold this information? Could it be that those who are elected as politicians won’t question new regulations or legislation that are brought into place because they would be in conflict with what is written in our laws? What you don’t understand, you don’t question, and you just accept the consequences.”
For several years she has observed how municipal leaders appear to be more under the control of staff and act on what they are told to do, as opposed to acting on what they should know as the law.
“This appears to be a common trend throughout the province and not just limited to Whitewater Region,” she said. “In fact, this appears to be happening in all levels of government. Nobody is reading the legislation that defines the difference between public property and private property, and thus we are seeing increased regulation brought against private property owners in business, farming and residential that is slowly taking away the control of ownership from the private sector and giving government more power and control over the people. This is not how the law was written. This was never the intent on how this country was to run.”
She believes that if the municipal council knew its limitations and understood where its authority lies, this knowledge would help them to make better informed decisions on how the municipality should operate in serving the needs of the residents. In turn, this would bring about a closer unity between the residents and the council members and ultimately would result in more public involvement in politics.
“It takes the public and the council to work together in order to bring success within the municipality,” Mrs. Burns said. “I fear this may be our last kick at the can where there will be municipal elections. If things continue as they have been, I believe we will see amalgamation of municipalities for regional government; and instead of elections where the people have a choice of who they want to represent them and work with, it will be political appointments. And as you know, the political appointments are paid to work under the direction and control of the government.”
She believes her 10 years or more of studying the Municipal Act, the Planning Act and other provincial legislative acts, in addition to court cases that municipal elected officials should know
As for personal attributes that make her a good mayoral candidate, Mrs. Burns cites her knowledge of historical legislative information which she has followed up and researched to verify its authenticity.
“I have learned over the years to interpret the ‘new language’ introduced in some of the new legislation or regulations that are ‘presented’ in a fashion to appear to have one purpose, but in reality, have a totally different hidden purpose behind it,” she said. “Quite often we have been given information that is very misleading because we didn’t understand the ‘new language and terminology’ and where we have been led to ‘assume’ one meaning.
She views transparency and accountability as the main issues in this election.
“I don’t think information provided to our municipal councillors in the past has been sufficiently transparent to them so that they truly understand their roles,” she stated. “Municipal government is the only government that has the most direct contact with property owners. I believe municipalities are being set up by higher levels of government to do indirectly to property owners what the higher levels of government cannot directly do themselves because of what is written with the legislation.
“Government cannot take away the control of property ownership from the people lawfully because they are required to get the consent of the property owner before they can exercise their authority. If the municipal councillors are aware of the legislation they are to follow, then they will be responsible municipal leaders who stand by the law.”
She said they can show more accountability for their actions because they will not unknowingly make decisions that infringe on the rights of private business owners, farmers and property owners and interfere with their ability to prosper.
“In doing this, there is a much stronger chance that this municipality will survive the dark days that appear to be looming ahead of us with the current economy,” she remarked. “All I want is to have a municipal council that is fully aware of what their role is and that they can perform their duties to the best of their ability in providing the programs and services that meet the needs of the residents.”
* * * * * *
Neil Nicholson
Neil Nicholson, 48, lives on Clem Trail, Westmeath. He is the husband of Dana, a consultant with Epicure, and father to Chela, Quaid, Nya and Kelz. Their three oldest children are away from home, either attending school or gaining work experience. Their youngest is in Grade 12 at Fellowes High School.
He grew up on a pig farm in Saskatchewan and joined the military when he was 17. He served 23 years as a logistics officer where he had the opportunity to work with many dedicated soldiers both in Canada and deployed on operations. He retired from the military to become a hobby farmer and stay-at-home dad and to support Dana in her business.
“I love learning,” he said. “I have obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Economics and Commerce) and a Master of Defence Studies from the Royal Military College. I have also obtained a Master of Arts (Disaster and Emergency Management) from Royal Roads University.”
He is running to be mayor of Whitewater Region because he loves the region and sees how incredible it is as a place to raise a family, retire to, or to visit.
“I believe that my experience and skills sets can help serve Whitewater over the next four years,” he said. “My experience as a leader in the military, a farmer, a volunteer within the community, a husband and father, and the last four years as a councillor for the township will enable me to lead our council and serve the people of Whitewater Region.
“I am passionate about our community and dedicate much of my time to working with our community organizations, as a board member with the Pembroke Regional Hospital (2018) and, most recently, volunteering with ConnectWell’s Healthier Communities Committee (2022). I am a proven leader with energy, passion and vision to work for the people of Whitewater.”
He believes his past four years on council have demonstrated his potential to be a mayoral candidate and gives two examples that can be used as reference points.
“During the unprecedented 2019 flood, I was able to assist in bringing together community organizations, the responding agencies and not-for-profit organizations to support our citizens, operating a community information centre out of the Westmeath and District Recreation Association (WDRA),” he recalled. “For the past three years I also chaired the 2019 Flood Recovery Committee, which worked to help those in need obtain the resources they needed for
recovery.”
He also chaired the township’s Seniors Task Force and was successful in obtaining a number of grants to help seniors in the community.
“We generated a township Age-Friendly Plan which enabled another series of grants which have helped establish our Whitewater Seniors Home Support and Active Living Pilot organization,” he said. “I have also remained active with our volunteer organizations and assisted the WDRA in their $300K replacement of their stairs and ramp to ensure access to the hall for generations to come.”
He believes a mayor needs to not only be a leader of council but must also foster cooperation. “The mayor has the responsibility for bringing together the other six elected representatives to form a shared vision for the future of Whitewater Region and then use this as a reference point for the decisions that need to be made,” he said. “A mayor must be a skilled listener in order to hear what residents are saying and to listen to the other members of council as well as Renfrew County council. A mayor must also be a skilled communicator who can relay information to the community or to communicate our challenges and to propose possible solutions to any level of government official.
“I believe I have these essential personal qualities and will be able to use them to best serve Whitewater Region.”
Currently a member of township, Coun. Nicholson identifies a number of issues facing Whitewater Region in the next four years, some that council is directly responsible for and others where council needs to be a strong advocate for change.
“Affordability is front and centre,” he noted. “We need to keep taxes and fees as low as possible. This is not an easy task as the prices of so many goods and services are increasing. To make these tough but important decisions, we need to form a clear vision and long-term strategy for our region to know where we need to invest. There are also areas I believe we need to work to improve our services like our investment in our roads, high speed internet, cell reception and youth and senior needs.”
Coun. Nicholson noted rural Ontario is not well served by the provincial hub-and-spoke method of distributing funds to larger centres who in turn offer services to rural neighbours.
“This often results in poor rural access to services,” he said. “Health and safety services like primary care, home and community supports, and ambulance must also consider rural needs, and we need to ensure our voice is at that table.”
The municipality must also consider its own plans for economic growth and tourism, he said.
“The last four years have seen an explosion of residential and business development in Whitewater. We need to continue to engage with our business owners, our farmers and other operators to help enable continued expansion and retention of our key agricultural lands and businesses.”