NORTH PERTH – At its July 10 meeting, North Perth council awarded a tender for the Listowel Downtown Parkette. Jessica McLean, from the strategic initiatives department, presented the report to council for approval.
A Listowel downtown parkette used to beautify the downtown core was originally approved by North Perth council as part of the streetscape master plan process back in 2014.
The municipality approved the construction of the parkette as part of the economic development 2023 capital budget process in the amount of $179,620. The parkette will be located on a municipally-owned parking lot along Main Street East between the TD bank and Ward and Uptigrove buildings.
The request for tender (RFT) has been completed and includes the following elements: removals of the existing parking lot asphalt surface and site preparation, construction of the hard-scaping and concrete patio design plus installation of the vegetation landscaping. The cost for outdoor furniture such as tables, benches, trash receptacles and public art are not included in the RFT.
At the end of June, there were four bids confirmed, with the lowest coming in at $81,104 and the most expensive being $330,290. Per tender requirements and evaluation criteria, bidders provided three references for work performed similar in scope and value to this RFT for other municipalities. References were carefully reviewed and called upon for the two lowest compliant bidders. The RFT suggested by staff was to award the tender to Avion Construction Group Inc. at $117,531, as it falls below the approved budget for construction elements of the parkette.
After McLean’s presentation, there were no questions or comments and council voted unanimously to award a request for tender for the Listowel Downtown Parkette to Avion Construction Group Inc.