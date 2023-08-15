Hatters will have the chance to show support to the nation’s veterans and first responders when the Rolling Barrage makes its Medicine Hat debut for its Coast to Coast Ride to Combat PTSD on Tuesday.
The intention is to ride across the country on motor cycles while raising awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. The group also seeks to put an end to the stigma surrounding people with PTSD and bring awareness to how the unnecessary stigma can affect relationships and employment opportunities.
The Valiant Hearts’ League will be there to present quilts to bikers.
“A lot of veterans come to us later and say, ‘You have what that quilt has meant to me at a particular time or when it came,'” says Pam Robertson Rivet, founder of the League.
The quilts are intended to provide comfort and also to represent support to veterans and first responders with PTSD and other mental illnesses.
“A tremendous number of veterans are alone or lonely and treatment is still hard to get in Canada, so having those tangible things is pretty powerful,” says Robertson Rivet. “Our goal is to ensure that there is one quill per veteran.”
The visit is made possible through sponsorship by the local Legion and the volunteers who take the time to make quilts throughout the year.
“We can’t have any impact at all without our volunteers,” explains Robertson Rivet. Many of the volunteers have received help from military or first responders or have direct connection to them.
“These are really heart-centred people who also happen to make beautiful things.”
Any potential volunteers who think the Valiant Hearts’ League might be a good fit for themselves can inquire at valiantheartsleague.ca.
“We want to make sure they feel like part of a movement that’s doing good things,” says Robertson Rivet in regards to making sure quilter volunteers are given recognition.
This initiative was started in 2017 and has survived despite setbacks caused by the pandemic. More can be learned about the group’s mission and history at rollingbarrage.com.
People will have a chance to see the Rolling Barrage when they make a stop at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 17 sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. A barbecue will be held. There will be no charge for registered veterans, and $25 for non-members of the Legion and the public who pre-register.
Some of the organizers of the Rolling Barrage are hoping a Canadian flag will be hung on the College Avenue overpass to welcome the Rolling Barrage as members ride into town, according to Robertson Rivet.
The bikers are expected to spend the night at a local hotel before moving on to Okotoks the following day.