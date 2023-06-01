One person is in hospital in life-threatening condition following a medical event on a Canmore trail earlier this afternoon, police said.
EMS, Canmore RCMP and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue were called to respond to the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (May 31).
"The incident occurred on Johnny's Trail, right where the Montane Traverse crosses over," said Jeremy Mackenzie, public safety specialist with Kananaskis Mountain Rescue.
Adam Loria, AHS EMS spokesperson, confirmed the person involved is an adult male and was transported to Canmore General Hospital.
The male was brought to an ambulance staging site off Palliser Trail, across from an off-leash dog park, by Alpine Helicopter heli-sling.
Brought down on a stretcher, the man was immediately transported away in an ambulance. It was first believed they were involved in a mountain biking accident, but Canmore RCMP later confirmed it to be a medical episode, called in by bystanders on the trail.
A STARS call was made to Canmore, shortly after the person was transported to hospital, around 3:17 p.m. But it has not been confirmed whether they were called in response to the same event.
Johnny's Trail is a popular hiking and mountain biking route which connects Montane Traverse trail with Highway 1A in Canmore.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.