It's been busy times for curlers of all ages on the ice at the Woodstock Golf and Curling Club over the past few weeks, with another highlight planned for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
From 6 to 6:45 p.m. that evening, club members and the community will gather for an exciting send-off to a pair of young Woodstock curlers heading to the U18 Canadian National Champions in Timmins, Ont, from Feb. 5 to 11.
Austen and Aiden Matheson join skip Luke Robichaud and James Carr of Team Robichaud, who will represent New Brunswick at the championships.
The Matheson celebration is the latest significant event hosted by the Woodstock Golf and Curling Club.
On the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22, the Woodstock club turned its focus to young and future curlers as it hosted a funspiel featuring Little Rock and U15 curlers from Nackawic, Woodstock, Florenceville and Grand Falls.
Organizer Amy MacDonald said the event welcomed 39 young curlers from the Upper Valley.
"It's a chance for them to enjoy the sport and learn," she said.
While the young curlers have chances to practice, she explained, learning in a game setting is different.
The funspiel also allowed the young curlers to meet colleagues from neighbouring clubs who share their love of the game.
On Jan. 14 and 15, New Brunswick's top men's curling teams gathered the limelight in Woodstock as the club hosted the New Brunswick men's Tankard preliminaries. Six teams from across the province advanced to the N.B. Tankard in Moncton on Feb. 8 through 12.