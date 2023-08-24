Cheers and laughter could be heard all morning at Bolton Camp last Saturday.
On August 19, Challenger Baseball held its final games of the season, a medal ceremony, and a celebratory barbeque at the accessible baseball diamond at Bolton Camp. Challenger Baseball is a division of the Caledon Minor Baseball Association (CMBA) for individuals with cognitive or physical disabilities.
In addition to baseball, fun activities for players included a visit from Caledon Firefighters — with an accompanying truck — and the CMBA mascot. There was face painting, giveaway swag bags and hats, and hot dogs and treats.
Mike Brunetto, a volunteer coach with Challenger Baseball, said he had mixed emotions at the event because while it was so much fun, it was the last to be held until the following season.
“Once we’re together, it’s hard to split up for a while,” said Brunetto. “You don’t realize how many families like ours are out there until they actually come together.”
Brunetto said it was great to see everyone socializing at the end-of-season barbeque.
Chrisoula Lynch said Challenger Baseball got medals for both players and their volunteer buddies, who help players out during games, as without volunteers Challenger Baseball would not be possible.
“It’s a great example of integration into our community,” said Lynch of the volunteer buddies. “There’s connection, understanding and acceptance — they want to be a part of this.”
Brunetto said even though the Challenger Baseball season is finished for 2023, he wants the momentum gained from the season to keep going. He said volunteers are going to continue to meet to see what the next year will look like, as well as meet with Caledon Council to talk about the need for programming in the community.
“It’s truly motivational,” said Brunetto of Challenger Baseball. “Whoever wins or loses, the fact that we’re together, we’re winning.”
Regional Councillor Mario Russo stopped by the event with Mayor Annette Groves and Ward 6 Councillor Cosimo Napoli. Russo said seeing Challenger Baseball in action was a great example of inclusion in Caledon. He said the life experiences of families with children with disabilities are important for the Town to be aware of.
“The input from the community that actually lives it needs to be there,” said Russo. “Because we might be missing something.”