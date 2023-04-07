GREY-BRUCE – The ongoing opioid crisis, which in some communities has been declared an emergency, continues to be the focus of the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s board of health, now that the COVID-19 pandemic is waning.
Dr. Ian Arra, medical officer of health, said at the March 31 meeting that “all indicators are positive” regarding COVID in Grey-Bruce, with the next step being the gradual dismantling of COVID-19 programs and measures.
“We are on the path to having this pandemic behind us in the near future, hopefully,” he said.
The same is not true of the opioid situation. Dr. Rim Zayed, public health physician specialist, said in her update that there have been five recent overdoses in Owen Sound, and two fatal overdoses. The culprit in both fatalities and three of the non-fatal overdoses appears to be fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
She said the health unit is collaborating with police and other parties in collecting data.
A press release from the health unit warned that those who use street drugs are “at significant risk” due to the local supply being contaminated with potentially toxic substances, including fentanyl.
The Community Safety and Well-Being Plan was mentioned by board member Luke Charbonneau, Saugeen Shores, who asked if the plan is doing any good. “It feels like it’s getting worse,” he said.
Zayed said the situation “is perceived as increasing” but quarterly data indicates a “positive impact on mortality.”
Board member Nick Saunders, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, said, “It’s been a hard couple of weeks for us.” He spoke of seeing a lot of people lose their battle with addictions. It’s not just happening locally, but “hitting across Turtle Island.”
And it’s hitting at young people, full of life. Said Saunders, “The system is failing us.” His emotion was obvious as he spoke of the need for hospitals to “change their attitudes and policies.
“We need to address it as a state of emergency,” he said. “It’s not just within our First Nations communities. We need to get our politicians to understand this … we’re at war with people who have no morals and no ethics and their sole purpose is to hurt other people … We need to take a stronger stand.”
Saunders said, “Hospitals see this as addiction, not a mental health issue … this is hurting more and more.” He added that he hopes the situation causes people to “open their hearts.”
Board member Ken Craig asked Zayed if she could make one change in the collaborative effort to fight the opioid emergency, what it would be. However, the situation has no simple answers. Zayed spoke of building capacity, consistency in funding, and dealing with stigma. “It’s a complex issue,” she said.
There was discussion of sending a letter through the Association of Local Public Health Agencies (alPHa) to seek support from senior levels of government.
Arra said that support is already there. Meetings have taken place involving the two First Nations communities, local MPs and MPPs.
In addition, he noted Zayed is “leading a group of health units” working on the opioid crisis. He said, “We’re all dealing with an opioid crisis but certain communities are dealing with an emergency.”
Arra commented that people dealing with the emergency are spending “60 to 70 per cent of their time writing grant (applications) … this is not the way it should be done.”
He added, “It’s not one answer, it’s all of them.”
Board member Kevin Eccles, West Grey, commented that we’re trying to get control of the situation by constraining the supply, but “if the demand is there, it will be filled some way … why is there the demand?” He further commented that he knows better than to drink battery acid, yet battery acid is used in making street drugs.
Craig spoke about “emotional and spiritual needs … of trying to replace something that’s missing.”
As was stated during discussion, the opioid issue involves a range of risk factors – mental health, income, social, housing. And solutions include the need to address the stigma and advocate for funding for agencies. The main thing on which the board members agreed was the need to stay focused on the issue.
Board passes budget
The Grey Bruce Health Unit board of directors pass the 2023 budget, as presented by Kim Rutherford.
The budget totalled $17,812,000, of which 77 per cent is salaries.