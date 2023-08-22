BUCKHORN — Everyone is invited to “hop to it” Thursday at area businesses in Buckhorn.
Between 4:30 and 6 p.m. the Peterborough and Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Buckhorn Hop. It’s a chance to explore multiple businesses and network with peers.
Participants can meet at the first business location, hear from the owner, perhaps tour the building or see some of the offerings. Then, after about 15 minutes, they “hop” to the next business and do it all over again.
“By the end of the HOP you will get to hear from and experience three to five different businesses and network with fellow business community members,” states a press release from the Peterborough and the Kawarthas Chamber of Commerce.
The first stop is the Buckhorn Community Centre at 4:30 p.m. where travellers can hear about coming events and offerings and tour the facilities.
At 4:50 p.m. they can head to the next stop which is Style Your Nest at 6 Main St. in Buckhorn. It sells cottage and home decor and clothing. There will be an option to shop and enjoy a slice of pizza from Pizza Alloro next door.
Shambala Bed and Breakfast is next on the route located at 2825 Peterborough County Rd. in 40 acres of nature, where participants can tour the building, sample the blueberry muffins of Shambala and hear the story of owners Audrey and Bogey.
The hop will end at 5:55 p.m. with a Chamber of Commerce wrap-up and networking time.
