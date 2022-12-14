There could soon be 223 new homes in apartments, townhouses and single-family houses across from the high schools on Second Street.
MHBC Planning, urban design & landscape held an open house on the work its doing with developer Northgrove Meadows Inc. A statutory public meeting is still coming, but a lot of information was given and it was a chance for council members to say they want traffic signals before giving the green light to so many people moving in at an already busy spot.
The proposal at 390 Second Street has two six-storey apartment buildings with 80 units each, a five-storey building with 66 units, a cluster townhouse development with 137 units in 22 buildings, and 20 single or semi-detached condominium houses.
The land has 210 metres of frontage on Second Street and runs 320 metres deep. Adair Boulevard is planned to be extended south of Second, and Thorn Drive would be extended eastward past this land before turning back to Second Street. The developer suggests another public road off the Adair extension and a private road also be built.
Traffic was raised as a big issue, especially with rushes when the two high schools start and let out, industrial area workers go to and leave work, or there are busy times at the Gemini Sportsplex.
The municipality’s North Meadows Secondary Plan that lays out the changes coming for the area was adopted in February 2021 and calls for a mixed density neighbourhood with good pedestrian access.
The transportation master plan also says lights should go up at this future four-way intersection. Traffic control is the County of Middlesex’s responsibility as Second Street is also County Road 33.
“I would strongly probably oppose the plan without those stoplights being installed at the corner… I’m totally in favour of the plan the way it’s designed, but that’s a substantial amount of homes already being put in, and there are traffic flows at the times of school being let out and the factories closing that are pretty substantial,” said Coun. Steve Pelkman at the Nov. 23 online open house.
Councillors John Brennan and Sandi Hipple also put forward their concerns on traffic and pedestrian safety.
A three-storey, 48-rental-unit apartment building got the go-ahead after last council unanimously approved rezoning of 392 Second Street at its April 19 meeting earlier this year.
A traffic study from 2019 used for that application had traffic counts that averaged 6,057 on the feeder street for a growing area of town.
Director of Building and Planning Jennifer Huff said the County was waiting on the now-completed transportation master plan and expects the County to include traffic control upgrades on Second Street in its 2023 budget.
The trail system would also be extended through the development, crossing the planned Adair and Thorn extensions.
Exemptions would be required with the rezoning to allow buildings higher than three storeys in an R3 zone. The developer also put forward an option to change Strathroy-Caradoc’s zoning bylaw to add a definition and standards for cluster housing, which they defined as “a group or groups of dwelling units which may be in various forms, and so located on a lot that the individual units are not required to have legal frontage on a public road, and more than one dwelling unit may exist on a lot.”