The Halton Police took timely action and arrested a male suspect responding to a sexual assault incident in Burlington on July 13, 2023. At approximately 8:25 pm, a young boy fell victim to a sexual assault perpetrated by a male suspect inside a vehicle parked at the Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road area.
The suspect, identified as Rico Salvador Roman, 51, and the victim were known to each other, making the incident all the more distressing. However, the police acted promptly, and on July 14, 2023, they apprehended Roman in connection with the assault.
Roman now faces serious charges of Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference. He was remanded into custody following his arrest, pending a bail hearing.
In light of this disturbing incident, investigators have raised concerns that additional victims may be associated with Rico Salvador Roman. As a result, they are urging anyone with information related to the case or anyone who has suffered victimization at the hands of Roman to come forward and contact the dedicated Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit of the Halton Police.