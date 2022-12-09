The JK to Grade 8 students at Mapleridge Public School have easily surpassed the number of food items they raised last year for the Powassan and District Foodbank with their upcoming annual human food chain event and there is still another week to go.
Each year over a nine day period in December the students bring in non-perishable food items and then form a human chain from the school to the food bank at 250 Clark.
It's a distance of about 300 metres that sees the children handing off food from one student to the next, ultimately ending at the food bank where the goods are sorted and placed on shelves.
With last year's human chain event the students brought in about 700 food items.
Grade 7 and 8 teacher Gracie Simpson-Malek says during the first four days of the drive this year the students have already amassed 831 items.
Additionally, the students raise money for the food bank.
Last year they collected $700 and Simpson-Malek says the youngsters have already brought $500 to Mapleridge and are on track to surpass the 2021 cash total.
This is the 19th year for the human food chain event and the first time Simpson-Malek has supervised it.
The drive was started by her mother Tammy Simpson who retired last year as a teacher at Mapleridge and turned the reins over to her daughter.
Given the sudden change in economic conditions during 2022 and being her rookie year overseeing the drive, Simpson-Malek was nervous.
“Mom left me very big shoes to fill,” she told The Nugget.
“But all the students have stepped up. They are so passionate about what they are doing. This is their time to shine and they are shining. I'm so proud of that.”
Simpson-Malek said at the start of the campaign the unofficial goal was to raise at least 1,000 food related items.
She had theme days where certain days were devoted to the students bringing in certain types of foods or non-food goods a family could use.
Simpson-Malek said there was a pasta day where students arrived with various pastas and sauces and then there was a Christmas dinner day where Christmas related foods like cranberries and stuffing were brought in.
However, Simpson-Malek says families also need non food items so this past Thursday was set aside as hygiene day.
The children excelled by bringing in more than 400 items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soaps and shampoos and Simpson-Malek says the students are very excited with what the drive has produced so far.
Simpson-Malek says the event helps Mapleridge students see there are families in need and what they do with the drive makes a big difference for families.
“The students realize that what they bring in gives people opportunities they might not have,” said Simpson-Malek.
Simpson-Malek used as an example something as simple as a box of cake mix.
“The message is how important a birthday cake is to someone,” she said.
“It helps the students appreciate what they themselves have and they're finding the joy in helping others. And something like that box of cake mix will help create little moments for others.”
Simpson-Malek said she's been surprised that the Mapleridge students have been able to give so much considering many families face tough times because of rising interest and inflation which has affected many things, especially food prices.
Simpson-Malek told her students that their drive is also “supporting the families within our school who would be accessing the food bank.”
Simpson-Malek admits she didn't know how this year's human food chain would go but added “it's one of the beautiful things of a small town where everyone comes together to support others.”
“It's wonderful to see how many people are stepping up to help others,” she said.
The timing for the Mapleridge food drive and the amount of food the students have collected is fortuitous.
Diane Cole, the coordinator of the local food bank, says the number of clients the agency serves spiked to 56 this month from 34 the previous month.
Cole says some clients have no children but others do and among the list of 56 clients are an additional 30 children the food bank is helping to feed.
Cole said the highest ever number of clients the food bank helped in the past was 53 and now that number has been surpassed.
What worries her is that the jump in clientele may be just the beginning with more people looking for help from the food bank.
Cole told The Nugget she just completed a $3,400 food order which she thought would take her to the end of the month.
Wednesdays are food bank pick up day for the clients and this past Wednesday Cole said she was cleaned out of frozen food in one freezer, went through all the milk she had and had to re-order bread and meat.
“I was blown away with the number of clients and we're bracing for further increases,” she said.
Cole said the current state of affairs has made it a struggle for some people to help the food bank. “I know they want to help, but for some, they are also struggling,” Cole said.
“We are so blessed by people who are still able to give. We have regular donors who give every month so that helps us.”
Cole said she was delighted to learn that the Mapleridge students are again doing their human food chain because it provides a big boost to the food bank.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, the roughly 290 students will begin their food handoffs with each other.
The food bank volunteers will be inside 250 Clark sorting the food as it arrives and Cole will be walking along the human chain talking and interacting with the students and also thanking them for their generosity and hard work.