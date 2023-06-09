NORTH HURON – North Huron councillors approved two small funding requests at its June 5 meeting; both nominal asks benefiting the youth of Wingham.
The first request from Sacred Heart School, Wingham, asked for a donation of $25 for their North Huron “Most Improved” Grade 8 Award to be presented on Monday, June 26 at the Wingham Knights of Columbus Centre.
The second was from the Wingham Ironmen, who requested that the township sponsor a hole for $100 in their upcoming golf tournament.
A letter from the Ironmen said, “The Wingham Ironmen will be celebrating 50 years of participation in the Ontario Hockey Association at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. A group of local hockey minds have joined forces as a committee to coordinate activities throughout the season in celebration of this milestone. The first event is a golf tournament which will be held on July 22 at the Wingham Golf and Curling Club.”
Council approved both requests, agreeing that the asks were nominal, supportive of local initiatives, and available in their community funds.