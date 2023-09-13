The Town of Strathmore has announced the introduction of an advanced swimming lesson registration window for local residents, as well as those within Wheatland County.
Going forward, the town has noted advance registration for swimming lessons will be made available to local residents before being opened up to those living elsewhere.
Marcie Brinton, manager of recreation and culture with the Town of Strathmore, said the town feels it important that any of its local residents who wish to partake in aquatic education have access to programming at their local facilities.
“We have seen an increase in swimming lesson demand and we are doing our best to train instructors and provide quality swimming lesson opportunities in the community,” she said. “We have heard the frustrations from residents who have had difficulties securing a place in the correct swimming lesson level for their child.
“Creating a registration window for local residents ensures that our community members will have the opportunity to register before lesson spaces become available to those that live in surrounding areas.”
According to the town, swimming lessons within Alberta have a history of reaching maximum capacity very quickly. Demand for lessons post COVID-19 pandemic are also reported to have noticeably increased.
This, as well as aquatic facilities facing labour shortages due to lack of lifeguard training during the pandemic has added significant strain to the availability of aquatic programming.
In order to take advantage of the registration window, residents of Strathmore and Wheatland County are recommended to create an account at strathmore.perfectmind.com and ensure to enter their correct land address and residential postal code.
“In past sessions, we have had lesson registrations from residents of Chestermere, Calgary and Rockyview County,” said Brinton. “While we are pleased to offer water safety instruction to as many children as possible, we want to make sure we are serving those who live in our community first.”
The Town of Strathmore council has made it part of their strategic plan for community wellness to offer affordable opportunities for swimming lessons. This, according to the town, strengthens the community by teaching water safety and physical literacy.
Registration for local residents is anticipated to open Oct. 2, at 9 a.m. and will be open to the rest of the public Oct. 5.
More information regarding the advance registration period, as well as on local swimming lessons can be found online via the Town of Strathmore website or by calling the aquatic centre.