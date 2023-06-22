Two Grey-Bruce OPP officers have received special recognition from the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
At council’s meeting on June 21, a special ceremony was held to recognize the contributions two local officers have made to the community.
Police Services Board Chair Lynn Silverton conducted the ceremony and handed out the 2022 Officer of the Year award to Constable Craig O’Neill and the Chairman’s Award for Recognition of Outstanding Service in 2022 to Acting Inspector/Detachment Commander Debra Anderson.
“During the last year, Constable O’Neill’s work certainly contributed to a safer Grey Highlands,” said Silverton. “O’Neill’s presence in the community while on and off duty embodies the essence of “community policing.” Constable O’Neill makes the public feel like they can be part of the effort to combat crime and keep their own communities safe.”
O’Neill is a resident of Grey Highlands who chose the local detachment as his first posting.
“It’s an honour,” he said after receiving the award. “It’s nice to be able to work and serve in the community I live in.”
Silverton surprised Anderson with the chairman’s award at the ceremony. Silverton said Anderson has been a dedicated and diligent member of the Grey Bruce OPP detachment and stepped up into the detachment commander role when asked.
“During her tenure, she established trusted relationships both internally and externally,” said Silverton. “Deb serves the people of Grey Highlands with pride, professionalism and honour and leads the members of the Grey Bruce OPP with honesty, integrity and courage.”
Silverton said as a staff sergeant and operations manager, Anderson was instrumental in working to seamlessly amalgamate the Grey and Bruce OPP detachments when they joined several years ago.
“She is dedicated to all of Grey Bruce, but especially Grey Highlands, a community she calls home,” said Silverton.
Anderson was completely surprised by the special award.
“This is quite a shock for me, it just happens to be my birthday,” she said.
Anderson’s birthday disclosure caused an impromptu singing of “happy birthday” by members of council, municipal staff and the audience in the council chambers.
“I do appreciate this,” said Anderson.