The West Kootenay’s luck seems to be holding this wildfire season, with no fires reported burning in the Valley Voice readership area as of press time Monday.
The closest to the area is a cluster of a dozen fires burning in the backcountry north of Trout Lake. A couple are also burning in the high country around Kootenay and Arrow Lakes. The largest one is a 215-hectare fire near Hamill Creek, in the mountains east of the tiny community of Cooper Creek on Kootenay Lake. Most of the rest are tiny spot fires sparked by lightning storms that passed through the area before last weekend.
All but two wildfires are considered out of control. A fire at Cusson Creek to the west of Nakusp, and one at Gainer Creek north of Trout Lake are both listed as being held.
The Southeast Fire Centre as a whole remained quiet compared to the rest of the province, with 34 wildfires. In comparison, the Prince George Fire Centre has more than 220 fires burning.
One SEFC fire, however, is significant. The St. Mary's River wildfire near Cranbrook is over 4,000 hectares, and has prompted evacuation orders and alerts for the First Nations community there. Seven homes have been destroyed and another 70 were under evacuation order at press time. More than 100 BCWS personnel are on-site. Resources include airtankers, skimmers, heavy equipment, structure protection and ground crews.
While it’s been quiet in the West Kootenay, that could change as hot, dry conditions are expected across the SEFC through to at least the middle of next week. SEFC forecasters have set the danger rating for the Arrow, Slocan and Kootenay Lake areas as moderate to high. That may increase in the future, as no significant precipitation was forecast for the foreseeable future.
Campfires and any fires of larger size are prohibited throughout the southeast of the province until further notice. See the BC Wildfire Service website for more details.