After Stanley Anablak stepped down as president of the Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) in October, Fred Pedersen, interim executive director, stepped up to fill the roll. Anablak’s presidency was due to expire this month.
The Kitikmeot Inuit Association is now holding an election for the positions of president and vice-president of social and cultural development on Monday, Dec. 12.
The candidates running for president are David Akoak (Iqaluit), Robert Greenley (Cambridge Bay), David Nivingalok (Kugluktuk), Simon Komangat (Gjoa Haven) and Simon Qingnaqtuq (Taloyoak).
As for the office of vice-president, Bob Aknavigak (Cambridge Bay) and Raymond Quqshuun Sr. (Gjoa Haven) are vying for that seat.
Both positions come with four-year terms.
Any Inuit residents of the Kitikmeot region who are 16 years and older and enrolled or eligible to enroll in the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement can vote on Monday.