Early Wednesday morning, under the cover of darkness, tactical officers from Norfolk County OPP burst into a house in Delhi and came away with fentanyl, cocaine, several firearms and three suspects in custody.
Search warrant in hand, officers entered the house on Bell Street just before 4 a.m. on June 14.
Police say officers found the drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with a rifle and ammunition, a replica handgun, and unspecified “prohibited weapons.”
One of the guns allegedly had a tampered serial number, police say.
A 31-year-old Norfolk County man faces the most charges, including drug possession for the purposes of trafficking and various weapons charges.
A 33-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both also of Norfolk, are charged with cocaine trafficking, while the man also faces four weapons charges.
The 31-year-old accused was held in police custody while the two facing fewer charges were released with court dates.