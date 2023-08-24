The North Shore libraries have garnered recognition for their communications efforts, together bagging a total of six nationwide awards.
Presented by the American Library Association, the PR Xchange Awards recognize public relations programs and initiatives produced by libraries across the country.
The West Vancouver Memorial Library took home an award for its patron welcome campaign, while the North Vancouver District Public Library received awards for its Caring Community Kits and Resource Lists, new patron welcome brochures, and staff picks graphics. Both libraries were commended for the design of their impact and annual reports.
“It’s a delight to be acknowledged with these ALA Core PR Xchange Awards,” said North Vancouver District Public Library Director Jacqueline van Dyk. “I am always so inspired by our staff and their commitment to making our community stronger, more informed, and deeply connected.”
Not only do the awards recognize the library’s public relations teams, said van Dyk, but they are a nod to all staff, and the “tremendous work” they do in and for the local community.
The two North Shore libraries, who displayed their winning materials at the annual PR Xchange event in Chicago in June, had battled it out for the awards against more than100 other public, academic, school, state, and special libraries across North America.
Over 215 entries in print and electronic formats were evaluated by a virtual committee of 15 judges, comprising a mix of marketing professionals, graphic designers, librarians, and visual artists.
West Vancouver Memorial Library Director Stephanie Hall said the win felt especially momentous given the tough past few years the library has faced.
“Our communications staff have had to work so hard and creatively throughout COVID and the many changes we’ve made in the past few years,” she said. “It’s great to see them receiving this international professional recognition.”
It is a week of garnering accolades for the WVPL. The library has also just been acknowledged for its continuous contribution to climate action by being announced the winner of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions Green Library Award, for Best Green Library Project.
The award, announced on Tuesday at the 88th IFLA World Library and Information Congress in The Netherlands’ Rotterdam, recognized the library’s Climate Writer in Residence program, a program which sees authors talk with the local community about the climate crisis.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.