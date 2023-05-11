NORWOOD — Construction of a new medical centre building in Norwood, with space for four doctors, a nurse practitioner and support services, is expected to begin before the end of May and be mostly completed in November.
Meetings with three interested physicians have already taken place and are ongoing, Candice White, chief administrative officer, told Asphodel-Norwood Township councillors at a Tuesday meeting.
White said while it is never a sure thing until a family physician has signed on the dotted line, the meetings have been “productive and successful” and “exciting to see.”
The next meeting is slated for Friday.
Two of the three physicians have provided input into the draft floor plan of the new space, according to White.
The Peterborough Family Health Team has agreed to financially support a nurse practitioner for two days a week, starting in July, with more days possibly being added in September.
Preliminary on-site work to support the development on the Spruce Street extension has taken place, with an Ontario numbered company listed as the developer with whom council approved a development agreement at the meeting.
The agreement says correspondence should be sent to the company with attention to Wilburn Archer of Norwood, a former township councillor.
The township will be leasing about 3,800 square feet of the 12,000 sq. ft. building.
“We’ve been waiting for this for a while as have our residents,” said Deputy Mayor Lori Burtt.
“We heard time and time again that if we want to attract a family health team, we need to do things differently. We were given this opportunity and it is exciting to see this move forward,” she continued.
The issue of sustainable health care in the township has been identified as the number one priority in its 2022-24 strategic plan, with the goal being for medical professionals to build a life in the community and remain for many years, according to a report presented to council from White.
New generation professionals appreciate the health team approach as it allows flexibility for work/life balance and they wish to practice medicine, not operate a business, the report states.
“If physicians are secured with this approach you increase the likelihood of retention.”
Coun. Barry Walsh said, while it is a provincial mandate to look after health care for residents, he is proud of the role the township has played.
“It’s very encouraging about the discussions that we’ve heard regarding doctors that want to come to our community, which is awesome,” he said.
Council is still mulling what to do with the current centre’s building once operations move to the new site, said White.
It houses the family practice of Dr. Brendan Keogh, who is a member of the Peterborough Family Health Team, and who has been a Norwood physician for 35 years. He has informed the township he will be retiring in December, White said.
At the current medical centre at 31 King St., there is also a part-time dietician, a part-time mental health worker, a chiropractic practice and space for Peterborough Paramedics.
White said council needs to consider selling or repurposing the building and determine the consequences in connection to other municipal buildings.
It could serve as a fire hall and emergency services base since Peterborough Paramedics rents space in it now and there could be a new combined facility, her report stated.
It could also become the permanent home for council chambers and municipal office space.
A facilities master plan will be completed by the township in 2023 that will review all township facilities and provide recommendations on current needs and future growth, White said.
A public information meeting with the developers and the community will be held before July to discuss the new building, then township staff and engineers will approve detailed design submissions once they are received and issue a building permit once a complete application is submitted and all requirements are met.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.