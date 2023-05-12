NORTH PERTH – At its May 8 council meeting, North Perth council heard a delegation from Kyle Girodat of Listowel. Girodat took the podium to address council on his concerns regarding homelessness in the town and bylaw enforcement.
“This is my first council meeting here, so give me a second. Very nicely done at the start here, the anthem, then your quote (Land Acknowledgement) about respecting each other and the land. I appreciate that and that is why I’m here today,” he explained.
He then began to talk about the population of homeless people in the area.
“What I’ve noticed, there is a large movement of homeless into Listowel from Kitchener in the spring, and they build camps, and these camps aren’t monitored and they leave a lot of garbage. I understand that homeless people need a place to live, or a place to stay. And they have chosen Listowel. This issue is that they are not monitored or if they are monitored, they’re monitored poorly.”
Girodat expressed that bylaw enforcement has not been good enough and questions the ways he believes they are allowed to clean up the garbage.
“I’ve called bylaw before and said, ‘hey there is a ton of garbage at this homeless encampment. I’m not looking for them to be moved. I’m just looking for the garbage to be cleaned up.’ The rebuttal I get is, ‘we can’t clean out the garbage because they are still there.’ So I’m here today to ask, why?
“If you can build a fire, if you can build a cabin, you can clean up your garbage. My daughter is two and a half years old and she knows how to take her garbage and put it in the garbage can. Why can’t they?”
He then claims that behind Erie Meats in Listowel, that someone has built a cabin and litters into the river.
“The garbage can was 25-feet away and he threw all of his garbage down the embankment and into the river. He just didn’t want to walk there. Why? Because there’s no consequence. So, that’s why I’m here today, because there’s no consequence being given to these people.”
He then began to explain that there are consequences for homeowners and shared his own story of having a camper on his privately-owned front yard before bylaw enforcement asked him to move the camper.
“I moved it. But there’s no difference between my camper on my front property and that homeless person’s cabin in that bush. Now that cabin has been there for five months, all winter, no one’s been there. It’s moldy. Bylaw had it set up to be moved. Then Stratford Housing came in and said, ‘no, you can’t move it’. Coincidentally the same day that bylaw called Stratford Housing to have this looked at to make sure no one was living there. The gentleman... who built it, came back, took his garbage from inside the hut and threw it all about. So now it’s just about everywhere and no one is allowed to touch it or clean it.”
He then began to ask council his most pressing questions.
“So, my question here is: Why is Stratford Housing involved with North Perth?”
“Why am I being discriminated against because I’m a homeowner? My camper has to move, their structure should have to move. And also, why do you have to have them leave before it’s cleaned up?”
At this point in his delegation, he offered up suggestions.
“It would be easy enough to have bylaw and the police go there with garbage cans and say, ‘guys, you need to clean this up. If you don’t clean it up, we’re going to schedule it to be cleaned up in a week, whatever is left over gets cleaned up’.
“I just don’t understand why it’s gotten to the point that I’m here,” he ended his delegation.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg then asked if Girodat had finished his delegation, and directed the questions for CAO Kriss Snell to have first comment on.
“So homelessness is a complex issue that almost every municipality in Ontario is dealing with. There are certainly no simple or easy answers,” Snell stated.
He then explained that the municipality currently has a homeless task force that “brings staff together from several municipal and community agencies.”
“We do attempt to work with the homeless to keep encampments clean. However, it is a challenge,” he said.
Snell explained they cleaned up four encampments last year and have three scheduled for clean up this year. To which Girodat questioned where the encampments were located. Snell said he can’t say where their locations are.
“Okay, cause I actually put in three requests for three encampments to be cleaned up.”
He then warned council of the consequences of the area covered in garbage being close to the river.
“That place is a flood zone. It is actually used for overflow water. And when it floods, all the garbage goes in the river. I’ve found needles, glass, tons of stuff in the rivers.”
Girodat wanted to know why the bylaw enforcement keeps telling him that the people who live on the encampment must be gone in order to clean up the garbage, to which Snell replied that they did not have to be gone from the encampment to be cleaned. He then explained they can only clean up encampments on public property and work with the homeless people to keep the garbage to a minimum. Girodat questioned Snell’s public property claim.
“If you are not allowed to clean it up because it’s someone’s private property, we have a ton of bylaws. If I have a ton of garbage on my front yard, I’m gonna have a neighbour call. Neighbour is going to call bylaw and they are going to say, ‘come clean up your property.’ We have bylaws for that. Erie Meats has had homeless people in their bush for years… Why is Erie Meats allowed to have all of this garbage on their property when a citizen is calling and saying ‘hey, there is this garbage here,’ They are breaking bylaws. Is it that they have more money than I do?”
CAO Snell then commented he is “certainly not going to get into a debate at an open council meeting about specific cases. That’s not appropriate.”
“I can just reassure council that we are trying to act compassionately and caring and get people the housing and supports they need in our community. It’s a common misconception that the homeless people in our community are not from our community. The vast majority of the homeless in our community are either from North Perth or have a connection to North Perth.”
Girodat then apologized to Snell and agreed that he should not have been relaying some private information, such as names of people experiencing homelessness, on a public platform.
“I’d just like to say I agree with him (Snell) that I should not have brought that up at the council meeting. It shouldn’t have been a debate.”
Mayor Kasenberg thanked Girodat for his delegation and asked council if they had any questions. Coun. Sarah Blazek wondered if the task force provides reports to council, to which Snell said no formal reports have been provided, but it “is something we certainly could do.”
Coun. Blazek suggested that staff be directed to bring back a report to council with regards to the work of the task force that is addressing homelessness in the community. The vote was then carried unanimously.
However, towards the end of the meeting, the delegation was brought back up again by Coun. Lee Anne Andriessen.
“I’ve just been reflecting on our delegation this evening and the fact that we have asked you for a report from our homelessness committee, which is great, I think that’s important,” she said. “I guess I’m also reflecting on the opportunity perhaps to get more information maybe from our Stratford agency partners which were referenced this evening… My feeling is that the bulk of the work is being done by social services, versus our task force, So, I’m not sure if that’s a consideration.”
She then addressed other concerns that have been brought to her attention as a public figure.
“As a councillor, I have been hearing other comments from other residents with some of their concerns around homelessness in our community.”
She said that residents are looking for a “better understanding” of what local governments and agencies are doing to support these concerns.
Mayor Kasenberg then added his comment on the issue.
“One of the things that’s really interesting to me about the homeless situation in our community, is that communication and how we approach communication to the public who at times get frustrated with either side. Whether, you know, if there are sides in this, they get frustrated with both. Non-enforcement and over-enforcement in some cases. But communication is quite a complex issue because we’re talking about many sensitive items of information about individuals that probably should not be revealed. And in fact, our delegate at points did reveal some names which probably was not necessary to the understanding by this council of the issues that we’re at stake.”
He then summarized Andriessen’s question by asking Snell what the municipality is doing in communicating homelessness in the community.
Andriessen then shared that many residents are expressing that there are common misconceptions and misunderstandings happening throughout the community surrounding the issue of homelessness.
Snell stated that there is a web page on the municipality’s website dedicated to homelessness within the community. He explained that the City of Stratford is coming next Tuesday to the Housing Forum for council members and told council they can ask staff more questions around this topic next week.
“I don’t think it is an epidemic in North Perth… it’s happening elsewhere in lots of communities much smaller that are dealing with much greater numbers (of homelessness), but certainly something that as a community, we need to work together on to come up with an overall solution.”
Coun. Andriessen went on to explain how complex this issue is, and that she occasionally feels “helpless” as residents come forward with issues surrounding homelessness on all levels.
Kasenberg ended the discussion on a positive note, explaining to Andriessen that the special council meeting will present some opportunities to address these issues. Andriessen then hoped that this conversation surrounding housing will answer some of her questions, and if she feels this issue needs further exploration following the Housing Forum, she will request a report and more information from staff.