Office 231, a group of five like-minded psychologists has started a wish list drive in support of the local Ronald McDonald House.
Giving back to the community and creating visibility around important issues is important to those who work at Office 231, says Dr. Angela Irvine, a member of the group, was inspired by Bella, an eight-year-old girl in Saskatchewan who started a wish list (see Bella’s Wishlist on Facebook).
“I got to know Bella and her family about six years ago when I was a Ronald McDonald House family with my son while he received treatment at the Alberta Children’s Hospital. Bella had been there already for two years. She has spent hundreds of nights in the Ronald McDonald House and over 700 nights in hospital.”
It is a cause that is near and dear to Irvine’s heart. She also works with children who have complex needs.
“Many of the families I talk to have experienced Ronald McDonald House or been impacted by it in some capacity,” she said.
There are three ways for people to get involved. Stop by the office at 231 Sixth Avenue SE and donate items. Drop off times are on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Monetary donations can be mailed to or dropped off at the office and they will ensure the money goes directly to the Ronald McDonald House.
On the Office 231 Facebook page, there is also a link to the wish list, which takes users directly to Amazon where items can be chosen and shipped directly to the office. Once all items have been collected, the office will arrange a date to drop them off at Ronald McDonald House.
Irvine recommends using the wish list as it was created by the Ronald McDonald House.
“Lots of items are toys, arts and crafts and some of those things that help when there is stress during daily medical treatment,” she said.
“It gives them a place of refuge to be together as a family and have some fun. There are also things that are common, everyday times that are important such as cleaning supplies and non-perishable snack items, preemie diapers. Lots of practical, useful things.”
