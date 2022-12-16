There was a general store adjacent to the church. It was called Louis D'ailleboust store, and this store had everything and anything. They had tools, toys, comic books, and everything you could think of for a child. You could also buy milk, bread and even a copy of the newspaper. If you pass it today, the building is still there. There was a metal bar right across the window to prevent anyone from breaking and entering. However, I couldn't imagine in 1960 trying to break into a general store. As a child, I would get my tongue stuck on the bar in below zero weather. And the men would come out with a little cup of water and put it on my tongue, saying, “Peggy got her tongue stuck again!”
Do you know how many times I would get my tongue stuck on there?
*
Tetianonhsané:ken ne ononhsatkentì:ke iontenhninòn:tha’ kénhne. Louis D’ailleboust tsi ratenhninòn:tha’ konwá:iatskwe’, tánon’ kí:ken iontenhninòn:tha’ akwé:kon nahò:ten’ kaién:tahkwe’. Iontstha’shòn:’a rotiién:tahkwe’, iontkahrì:tha’, karahstánion iewennahnotáhkhwa’ kahiatonhsera’shòn:’a, tánon’ akwé:kon nahò:ten’ ahsanonhtónnionhwe’ ne eksà:’a akorihwà:ke. Khò:ni’ aón:ton’ ahsenon’tahní:non’, ahsena’tarahí:non’, nok akwé:kon ne tekonrénie’s aón:ton’ ahshiatonhserahní:non’. Tóka entehsatóhetste’ neh tho, shé:kon nòn:wa tkanónhsote. Tekaristahròn:wahkwe’ tsi tekatsiserá:ton né:ne tóhsa ónhka aontaiontáweia’te’. Sá:ne ki’, í:iah thá:kehre’ 1960 shiiohseratátie’ nónhka aionte’nién:ten’ aontaiontáweia’te’ tsi iontenhninòn:tha’. Shikeksà:’a, onawa’ahtà:ke iaken’nahsanén:takte’ tsi tio’seronnénhton ne iah thé:nen tsi niiothó:re ne átste. Tánon’ ne ronnón:kwe enthatiiá:ken’ne’ ken’ niwáksa ohné:kanos teionthnekontáhkhwa’ tahatihá:wi’ aionkhnekóserahwe’ ken’nahsà:ke, rón:ton, “Ó:nare kí:ken Peggy tiakawen’nahsanentá:kon!”
Saterièn:tare ken tó: nieioiénhton iewaken’nahsanentákton ne tho?