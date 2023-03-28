The arrival of spring heralds the promise of returning to nature’s great outdoors. For many Manitobans, camping is the modus operandi.
Boasting 92 provincial parks across four million hectares of land and water, this province is richly endowed with natural beauty just waiting to be explored. To guarantee a spot in one of Manitoba’s provincial campgrounds, the province is encouraging residents to visit the reservation website early. This year’s reservation service opens on April 3.
In recent weeks, the Parks Reservation Service site has undergone a major facelift, featuring a more modern and user-friendly interface that can be easily navigated with a mobile device.
An enhanced queuing system means it will be better equipped to handle the demands of opening day reservations.
“Over the next week, we encourage campers and park visitors to log onto the new park reservation service, open a new account and explore the site to help prepare for great summer adventures,” says Natural Resources Minister Greg Nesbitt. “We are excited to offer an enhanced park reservation experience to help Manitobans make new camping memories in our beautiful provincial parks.”
Users of the previous booking site need to be aware, though, that their account information will not automatically transfer to the new one.
Instead users are encouraged to visit the website in advance in order to create a new account and familiarize themselves with the site.
According to Nesbitt, the new system will be closely monitored and enhanced to continually improve the user experience.
Reservations will be spread out over a six-day period beginning April 3 at 7:00 a.m. beginning with cabins, yurts, and group use areas.
On April 5, campsite registration will open for all western and northern regional parks, and on April 11 visitors will be able to book Birds Hill Park and Winnipeg Beach.
Those looking to book in the south side of Whiteshell should visit the registration site on April 12—and, alternatively, April 13 for Nopiming and north Whiteshell campgrounds.
The final booking day, April 14, will be reserved for all remaining locations, including Camp Morton, Grand Beach, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, and Watchorn.
The provincial website also has a list of campgrounds that remain closed for flood-related repairs.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Manitoba Parks Reservation Service: www.manitobaparks.com or 1-888-482-2267.