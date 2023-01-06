NORTH PERTH – Wallace Minor Hockey has announced the 38th Bruce Williams Memorial Fun Days Jamboree will take place from Jan. 12-15 at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex in Listowel.
As always, the tournament puts an emphasis on sportsmanship and fun, with no scores being kept and every player being a winner.
“The goal is to allow children an opportunity to experience the game of hockey in a safe, non-competitive environment,” stated the Wallace Sabres website.
There will be three divisions; U6 (born in 2017), U7 (born in 2016) and U8 (born in 2015). All the teams will play three games each and every player will receive a meal ticket and an award.
To register email Laura Cressman at wallaceminorhockey@gmail.com. For more details visit https://wallacesabres.com/.