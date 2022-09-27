There were a lot of topics covered in the four municipal debates held over two days last week.
Two that are related and saw a lot of concern from candidates were housing and homelessness.
“Housing access is a basic need, and housing strategy for all is not necessary but it’s not working. We need wraparound services and that’s where a facility would come in absolutely perfectly for our community so that they could get all the services they require,” said mayoral incumbent Joanne Vanderheyden, who wants homelessness treated as a health issue.
Candidate for mayor Colin Grantham agreed.
“How would I feel if that were one of my grandsons who needed help? Absolutely the municipality has a key role to help homelessness,” said Grantham.
Mayor candidates Dan Berdan and Brad Bock conquered something needed to be done.
Many were looking to other levels of government to help, with non-profits having a role to play, too. But where can people go?
“I think that ‘not in my backyard’ is an easy out for people, but it’s definitely something I think is necessary,” said ward one councillor candidate.
One way to help could be having more affordable housing. A supply shortage is driving up cost, and most agreed with having denser housing options like townhouses and apartments for those who cannot afford the single house and yard.
Deputy mayor candidate Mike McGuire said developers needed more approval from council. He added more direct efforts by the municipality driven by the private Caradoc Housing Corporation, which has the mayor and senior staff running the board, have not worked as advertised.
“I’m upset that the current housing being built down in Mt. Brydges under the label of affordable housing doesn’t truly fit what I believe to be affordable housing since over half of those units will be at market value,” said McGuire.
His challenger Brad Richards wanted the County to step up.
Others also wanted to focus on “attainable” housing that would affect many more residents and those wanting to move to the area.
Other topics in the debates included firehall relocation, Mt. Brydges arena, amalgamation and servicing Adelaide Metcalfe, tax rates, recreation, transparency, an indoor pool, agriculture, and more.
All four debates are available on the RogersTV YouTube channel.