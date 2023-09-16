A kids’ fishing derby and barbecue was put on over the weekend by the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation Elders at Lake St. Peter Provincial Park. Held on Sept. 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the afternoon and evening featured the kids’ fishing derby, barbecue, singing, drumming, cultural teachings and ice cream. Event coordinator Jim Green, the Lake St. Peter Property Owners’ Association’s Bonny McCleery Scanlan and Mary Cannon, a member of the Elders’ Circle, comment on this event.
Cannon told The Bancroft Times on Sept. 7 that Green, who was working with the Kijicho Manito Madaouskarini Algonquin First Nation Elders’ Circle wanted to put on an event for the area children, and suggested having a fishing derby and barbecue for anyone wishing to attend.
“We’ll have an awesome day of fishing, swimming, drumming and singing while older girls entertained youngsters with all kinds of activities. Swimming youngsters will be monitored by a parent or assigned caregiver as the beach is ‘swim at your own risk.’ Fishing youngsters also require an adult to accompany them. We have several volunteers to assist as well,” she says.
Cannon says that Green spent the last couple of months preparing for this year’s event and we are all looking forward to having everyone this year. She says that the Lake St. Peter Property Owners’ Association will be involved and made a donation and that the provincial park superintendent and staff have also been very supportive with the event.
In addition to the fishing derby and barbecue, attendees were also able to swim, experience Algonquin singing and drumming, children’s cultural teachings and smudging, and ice cream provided by Amy West at West Pines Park Resort.
McCleery Scanlan said on Sept. 7 that they’re thrilled to be able to participate.
“I received a call from Brent Steward, Lake St. Peter Provincial Park superintendent, as LSPPOA had come up in discussion at the last meeting. Brent and I have a working relationship over the past few years, particularly since the LSPPOA installed a power wash station for the Clean and Drain and Dry your Boat program,” she says.
Steward gave McCleery Scanlan an overview of the event and passed along her contact information to the organizers, and she made contact with Green. She said that she and Green had a conversation and she told him that the LSPPOA was primarily about education on the water and she gave him examples of programs such as the annual road clean-up. She said this seemed to align with the Algonquin community’s values as well.
“We certainly love the opportunity to share some of the Algonquin’s ceremonies, music and focus on the children who are our future. Although the executive cannot attend this year, we hope that some of our membership will be at their cottages and share in the event. We were able to provide a donation so $250 toward the event and hope that next year we will be able to participate further,” she says.
On the day of the fishing derby and barbecue, Green told The Bancroft Times that everything was going really well and that it was a low-key affair.
“We put it on last year, and everyone wanted to do it again. I really wanted to thank the Lake St. Peter Provincial Park management, the Algonquin community culture teachers, singers and drummers, the LSPPOA, and the West Pines Park Resort for providing the ice cream booth. It looks like it’ll be a yearly thing. Everybody wants to continue with it,” he says.
Cannon tells The Bancroft Times that everyone seemed to have a lot of fun and that food was great as well. She wanted to extend a big thank you to the volunteer cooks for manning the barbecues.
“Elders Dora Yateman and her sister Joan Swan were in attendance and they had our Algonquin community flag and corporation logo, temporary tattoos, and handmade turtles to hand out to the children. A great thank you to both of them. Our cultural leader Dianne Hannah-Martin kept the children busy and entertained, explaining her wildlife possessions as well as beading and drumming/singing, an animal story board plus a cornhole game. Her early education experience really shines brightly through when she is interacting with youngsters,” she says. “An awesome time was had by all.”