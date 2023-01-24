New Brunswick’s integrity commissioner says conflict-of-interest disclosure statements for all 49 members of the legislature will soon be posted online.
Charles Murray cites the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an office move, which delayed completing the interviews.
“We anticipate that the 2020 reports will be filed in a few weeks and the 2021 reports should follow not too long after that,” the integrity commissioner said.
Currently, the most recent publicly available financial disclosure documents are from 2019, which were filed with the Clerk of the Assembly on Nov. 8, 2021.
The forms require MLAs to disclose their conflicts of interest, sources of income, other financial and business interests, as well as gifts and personal benefits, as well as that of their spouses.
Susan Holt, leader of the provincial Liberal party, said it was important for recent disclosure statements to be made public in a timely fashion.
“Our team believes very strongly in transparency, and more transparency from the government and elected officials to New Brunswickers.”
Holt said her team will look into if they can proactively disclose their conflict of interest information.
“That information should be timely and available,” she said. “If we can make it so, that’s the kind of thing we want to do.”
Green party Leader David Coon said Murray was previously in the “highly unusual” position of doing the job of multiple commissioners, overseeing the integrity commission, ombud and requests made under the Right to Information and Protection of Privacy Act.
“He was swamped,” Coon said.
He added the province should have moved more quickly in replacing the other commissioners.
Coon said he hadn’t received any complaints from constituents regarding the delayed disclosure forms, saying people tend to pay more attention to expenditure forms, which have recently been updated.
But, he added, the conflict of interest forms are “the most important.”
The Telegraph-Journal reached out to the premier’s office for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
Previously-submitted disclosure forms have revealed some MLAs are burning the midnight oil by working a second job while serving as a provincial politician.
MLAs who aren’t in cabinet don’t need an exemption from the province’s integrity commissioner because the law allows them to have second jobs or interests, but the province’s conflict act states that ministers can’t “carry on business through a partnership or sole proprietorship” or “hold or trade in securities, stocks, futures or commodities.”
