ADELAIDE METCALFE - Township staff may be humming Love Me Tender after saving enough money from getting out ahead on public works that they get to add to their to-do list.
“We were one of the first municipalities to have our tenders out this year,” public works manager Coulter Cahill told council at its Feb. 21 meeting.
He said that saved money in two of their biggest expenses each year: gravel and dust suppressant. Maintenance gravel came out to $24,720 less than the budgeted $240,000. Dust suppressant has climbed in costs with inflation, but Adelaide Metcalfe still came $200 under its $110,000 budget.
He also said at the March 6 meeting enough money was leftover from the Kerwood Park barn repair that there was enough to add some siding and still be in budget. Quotes from contractors came in at half of the $20,000 budgeted, according to
“By doing this it will give the entire building a facelift to better align with the new look at the Kerwood Park, and protect the building,” said Cahill.
Council unanimously approved going out to tender for it.
Coun. Garett Kingma also brought up the idea of insulating and heating the pump in the barn to provide water to the park year-round. Cahill said he could look at it for next year’s budget.