With June being recognized as Pride Month the library will be taking part in the celebration with its first three events of next month. Dawn Kondas, program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, went into details about these events, as well as the other things the library will be hosting throughout the month.
“For Pride Week we are starting our celebration on Thursday June 1, and we’re showing a movie called ‘Love, Scott’,” said Kondas. “It is about a young gay musician who is attacked and paralyzed as a result of the attack, and how he goes on after that. If you are going to come, please use the east door and popcorn will be provided.”
This movie will be shown at 6:45 p.m.
“The next night there’s going to be a showing of ‘Small Town Pride’ where (there’s) the actual events that have taken place in Taber in the past. That’s at 7 p.m., and again please use the east door.”
If you are interested in seeing Small Town Pride you can swing by the library on June 2.
“Then on Saturday, we will be having the Drag Queen story time that’s at 10:30 a.m. and that’s open to everyone. Also on the same day later on, there’s a Ukulele Jam. Anybody can come and you’re asked to bring your own ukulele. For the most part the music is provided for you.”
This story time and jam will be on June 3.
“Starting June 6 is Seniors Week and what we have for seniors, the week starts off with a Seniors Paint Party,” said Kondas. “There’s a cute little gnome (and) we have a sample of that on our program bulletin. The class is $25 and it’s payable to KabaKrafts.”
This party will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and KabaKrafts can be reached at KabaKrafts@outlook.com.
“Then on Friday, we are doing trivia at Parkside Manor for anybody 55 or older and there will be prizes that could be won. That should be fun.”
The trivia night will be starting at 7 p.m. on the 9th.
"On Wednesday the 14th our Senior Speaker Series that we partner with FCSS, the topic this month is Emergency Preparedness, and Amy West is part of the Taber Fire Department she will be coming to speak with us.”
Once again the Senior Speakers will be starting at 10:30 a.m.
“Friday, June 16 our Family Movie night is ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’, and that will be the last one before the summer break. Again using the east door, starts at 6:30 p.m. and there will be free popcorn. On the following day, which is a Saturday, is another Ukulele Jam, and same thing it’s at 1:30 p.m. bring your own instrument all ages are welcome.”
The ukulele jam will be on June 17.
“Then on June 21 in Centennial Park (Confederation Park) is National Indigenous Peoples Day and we will be there, we will have a table. You can find us down there.”
Kondas then went on to discuss one of the regular events coming back this month.
“Then on Friday, June 23 is Coffee with Council here,” said Kondas. “You can bring your questions and your concerns. Usually it’s the mayor and a couple councillors so you can talk to them in the program room in the back so you can have a little bit of privacy.”
If interested in speaking with the council, you can come by the library at 11 a.m.
“Then on Saturday, June 24 there is what we’re calling a Death Café, it’s not just a general conversation. It’s loosely based on death, the topic can go anywhere, the conversation can go anywhere, but it’s led by a death doula. If people don’t know what to say or how to say it, then they can help you but otherwise it’s a free-flowing conversation between people that have questions or thoughts on death.”
This event will be happening at 1 p.m. From here Kondas went on to discuss some of the events that the library will be running for July.
“Up coming for July programs it slows down a little bit because the Summer Reading Program has kicked in and they have taken over the back room but we do have Craft Can for Kids,” said Kondas. “It is once a week kind of thing that the same kids come back and do a different craft each week.”
Following this Jamie Stevens, a team lead at the Taber Public Library, briefly spoke about the Summer Reading Program that will be running Tuesday to Friday in June and August.
“Summer Reading Program registrations are going to open on the 22nd,” said Stevens. “We are going to do seven weeks of themes. You can sign up for as many weeks as you like and it’s gonna be open from six years old to 14 right now. There’s going to be trips to the spray park, indoor and outdoor activities, and they’re going to be mostly planning the details.”