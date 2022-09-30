LISTOWEL – The Listowel station of the North Perth Fire Department (NPFD) will be hosting its annual road toll for Muscular Dystrophy (MD) on Oct. 7.
The event, taking place on Main Street West in front of the North Perth Chamber of Commerce building, will be held from 3 p.m. until dusk.
The funds collected from the toll are donated to help fight against Muscular Dystrophy, a debilitating disease. From previous fundraising efforts put forth by the Listowel fire station, a total of over $85,000 has been raised.
“The North Perth Fire Department has been a proud supporter of Muscular Dystrophy Canada for many years,” stated Janny Pape, manager of development and protective services and fire chief of the North Perth Fire Department.
“Members of the Listowel station are happy to host a boot toll again this year after a pandemic related hiatus. Funds raised through boot drives are used by Muscular Dystrophy Canada to purchase medical equipment for those living with MD. Hosting a boot drive is the NPFD’s way of supporting those affected by MD, raising awareness, and helping fund research for neuromuscular disorders. The NPFD wishes to thank those who contribute to the cause, as well as travellers passing through our community who may experience traffic slow down to ensure the safety of the firefighters who are running the boot drive.”