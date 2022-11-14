Whether or not Martin Valley Park gets a $100,000 funding bump or not, it should be recognized that Penetanguishene staff applied all the same.
A staff memo from the recreation and community services department was brought to Penetanguishene council’s attention during the recent regular meeting, where director Sherry Desjardins explained the application made to obtain additional funding toward the two-phase Martin Valley Park development.
“Originally when it was put in the budget, we had projected about a $285,000 subsidy approach to funding it,” Desjardin explained. “We tried to source various grants, and the one that did come up earlier this year – we brought a council report forward – was an (Ontario Trillium Foundation) capital grant opportunity.”
That grant could provide up to $150,000 in funding for the project, which includes improvements throughout 2023 as phase one, with phase two in 2024 consisting of BMX pump track construction.
A second grant, the Enabling Accessibility Fund aimed at making public spaces more accessible, became known which town staff applied to in late October.
“If successful,” said Desjardins, “the town could get up to $100,000 from that grant.
“So we’re looking at a potential $250,000 in total. We don’t know the results yet of either application, but wanted to make council aware that the application was made, and once we know the results of those then we can return to council to seek some further guidance and how we will fund the entire project based on those results.”
Results of the application are anticipated within 16 weeks of submission. Information on the Martin Valley Park project can be found on the Connect Penetanguishene website.
The Enabling Accessibility Fund application memo can be located on the agenda page of the Town of Penetanguishene website.
Meetings of Penetanguishene council are held on the second Wednesday of each month, and can be watched live on Rogers TV cable 53, or on the Rogers TV website.
Archives of council meetings are located on the Town of Penetanguishene YouTube channel.