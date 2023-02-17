ATWOOD – A delegation from the Atwood Lions Club was heard at the recent North Perth council meeting on Feb. 13. Atwood Lion Tyler Martin gave a presentation to council outlining the proposed project for a pathway and park beautification project in Atwood Lions Park.
For a few years, the Atwood Lions have been on a mission to find the next projects they want to pursue. One of those projects is the pathway through the Lions Park. The pathway was voted on by the Lions to proceed, but has no set budget yet, as it is dependent on approval from all stakeholders.
The proposed pathway will go from the Elma Memorial Community Centre through the rows of memorial trees towards the pool. It will join the current pathway at the pavilion.
“The purpose of the pathway is to provide a nice path to walk on, to enjoy the trees, the park, and be the connecting link between facilities,” explained Martin.
The proposed path will be approximately six-feet wide, made with a durable stone. The exact materials are still being investigated, in terms of maintenance and cost.
However, the sky’s the limit with this park beautification project, as the Lions have ideas of bollard lights, hearty shrubs, park benches and even a fountain. Martin presented the options and possible locations of these new park features.
Martin explained that there were concerns raised by the Recreation Advisory Committee (RAC) regarding the placement of the path in proximity to the memorial trees, but he assured council that after professional consultation, there seemed to be no issue.
To go even further, Martin conducted a survey on Facebook to gain public perspective.
“That survey ran for 10 days and it had 170 votes, 165 of those votes were in favour, which is a 97 per cent approval rating,” stated Martin.
Council expressed its support for this project and is excited to see it come to fruition.
Before the resolution can be officially adopted, CAO Kriss Snell explained that municipal staff have to work with the Lions Club in regards to the municipality’s fundraising donation policy, as it has not been completed by the club. This form requires budget estimates, which the Lions have not yet approximated.
Therefore, the resolution was adopted, in principle, pending the conditions that a fundraising donation policy has been completed by the Atwood Lions Club.