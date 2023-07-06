Birtle-based professional model and entrepreneur Macey Hume-Edmundson launched her all-natural, cruelty-free skincare line ParamaVesta in February of this year, fulfilling her desire to bring gentle skincare to the world.
Graduating from Birtle Collegiate in 2021, Hume-Edmundson enrolled at the University of Manitoba and began attending a pre-veterinary program that fall. She found that university, however, didn’t prove a path that aligned with her goals. Going to school in the middle of a pandemic, when everything was done via remote learning, was also not a great experience for her, she said.
“It was just really isolating and lonely, and then also when I really got into the course, I just kind of had like a slap in the face realization that this was not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” she said.
Eventually, she decided to return to her home community of Birtle, 145 kilometres northwest of Brandon, where she resumed her job as a health care aide, which she had done in 11th and 12th grade. After that, Hume-Edmundson started to think about what business she could start that would be successful.
“I really wanted something where I can take my computer with me and be OK anywhere, because I do enjoy travelling and what I do. I wanted something that I can take with me wherever I go,” she said.
Parama, which means “excellence” and vesta, which means “pure” came together as ParamaVesta, which Hume-Edmundson first opened as a consulting and marketing management company for small businesses and transitioned to an online blog. Eventually, Hume-Edmundson decided to open a skincare line under the company name, operating out of her bedroom office in her hometown.
The idea for opening a skincare line came to Hume-Edmundson after she began working as a model. She went on a hunt for products made with simple, natural ingredients, but to her chagrin she found that it was easier said than done.
“I couldn’t find anything,” she said. “I was like, why don’t I try to do it?”
Once Hume-Edmundson decided to start a skincare brand that ticked all the boxes that were important to her — products that were all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free — her first step was to find a manufacturer who could make the products. She ended up finding an all-women manufacturing company who held the same values as she did, and getting started went very smoothly, she said.
Running ParamaVesta has been a lot of fun, Hume-Edmundson said, and something that she truly enjoys. Being able to help other people find high-quality skincare has been a very satisfying experience for her.
“I struggle with hormonal acne, and I really connected with a lot of other women who struggle with that. Just personally switching to these products … and seeing the improvement in my skin and in my own confidence — I used to be so insecure about my skin that I couldn’t leave the house without makeup,” Hume-Edmundson said.
That’s why it was so important for her to make sure that all her products contained natural ingredients that wouldn’t irritate sensitive skin.
“If you actually look at the ingredients of some other products, I can’t even begin to pronounce them,” she said. And while there is no “magical cure” for any kind of acne, it’s important that products that are used for skincare are gentle and won’t contribute to irritating already inflamed skin.
Hume-Edmundson’s love of animals was the driving factor behind her deciding to ensure that all her products are cruelty-free.
“I would feel so bad and angry if I knew that products I’m using on myself, or even selling and showcasing to people, were being tested on animals. That whole thing is very wrong,” she said.
Her decision to create cruelty-free skincare is no surprise, with the practice of testing on animals significantly decreasing worldwide. On June 27, Canada’s Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the federal government had banned the “cruel and unnecessary” testing of cosmetic products on animals in Canada.
New legislative changes mean that in Canada companies will no longer be allowed to test cosmetic products on animals or sell cosmetics that rely on animal testing data to establish safety.
Keeping her products vegan — free of all animal products — was important to Hume-Edmundson because of family members and friends who are vegan.
“I have people in my life that are vegan and also people like me who really care about animals,” she said. “I’m really grateful for being raised around horses because that taught me a lot about responsibility and respect.”
There’s a very magical, unspoken language that humans and animals share, which Hume-Edmundson says she values a lot. So having products which are cruelty-free and vegan only makes sense, she said.
All ParamaVesta’s packaging is recyclable or compostable and made in Canada. It was important for Hume-Edmundson to ensure her products didn’t negatively impact the environment.
“Those kinds of things are really important, not only for the products to be made from all-natural ingredients but also for them to be as eco-friendly for Mother Nature as possible. So, it’s sustainable in that way as well,” she said.
Now that Hume-Edmundson feels comfortable and confident in her own skin, she is on a mission to share that with other people. Being able to network and connect with other women who have also struggled with their skin has been amazing, Hume-Edmundson said.
Creating content on social media to promote ParamaVesta has also been a part of the business that she really enjoys.
“It lets me be creative,” she said. “Designing my website and making it my own also put that little bit of me into it to really make it my own brand.”
Making a personal impact on her customers and becoming a trustworthy name in the industry is important to her, she said. She’s gotten a lot of good feedback in the months that her products have been on the market, she added. While other models have used and enjoyed her products, she said, her dad was her first customer.
”He drives truck, so he brought one of my little bags for his truck and he really likes it,” Hume-Edmundson said. Some of her customers are even as far away as the United Kingdom.
ParamaVesta products are available at paramavesta.shop, on ParamaVesta’s Instagram page, and at the Birtle Co-op Food Store, which recently began selling the products.
“I feel like the community has been very welcoming,” Hume-Edmundson said.
Her advice to other young people who dream of one day opening their own business is to not give up when the going gets tough, as it surely will.
“There were so many [difficult] moments, especially in the first few months when I first launched the website,” Hume-Edmundson said. “Don’t give up if it’s something you’re passionate about.”
Looking to the future, Hume-Edmundson has big plans to make her business even more successful. She’s currently taking both e-commerce and holistic wellness courses. One day, she hopes to open another business that will help people interested in wellness turn to nature for support, as a certified natural health consultant, she said.
“I want to be able to help people, from everything from wellness to aromatherapy, essential oils, all those things.”
She already has a name for her new business — Earthly Empowerment. And while she might not always make her home in Birtle, citing an adventurous, travel-loving spirit, for now the young entrepreneur is happy to be in a community that has surrounded her with so much support.