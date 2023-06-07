Medicine Hat College will be holding its annual convocation this coming Friday. The event will be held at Co-op Place starting at 1 p.m. with more than 380 graduates crossing the stage.
Several award winners will be recognized during the ceremony, including Alysha Kuntz, president of the Students’ Association, who has been named student of the year.
A graduate of business administration and advanced accounting, Kuntz managed to maintain a 4.0 GPA while also mentoring classmates and advocating for students. Kuntz will continue her education through Athabasca University in pursuit of her Chartered Professional Accountants designation.
Kristal Lawson teaches in the nursing program and is the instructor of the year. Lawson holds a BSc in Kinesiology from the University of Calgary, a Bachelor of Nursing from MHC, a certificate in emergency nursing from Mount Royal University, and a Master of Nursing – Teaching Focus from Athabasca University. Lawson is known for making time for her students and believes learning should be filled with positivity and joy.
Raelene Mitts will receive the Governor General’s Academic Medal. Mitts is a graduate of the Early Learning and Child Care program. Mitts returned to school as a mature student at Norquest College and came to MHC to further her education. Next up for Mitts is taking a degree in community rehabilitation and disability studies at the University of Calgary.
MHC will also recognize Robert (Bob) E. Wanner as the recipient of the 2023 honorary applied baccalaureate degree. Starting out as a social worker in northern Alberta, Wanner moved south and became involved with the City of Medicine Hat. Some of the many projects he was involved with include building the Veiner Centre, building the Esplanade, and developing Medicine Hat Seniors’ Services. Wanner later moved into provincial government and spent four years as the Speaker of the Alberta Legislative Assembly.