New Brunswick is hiring a spate of new workers to improve results in faltering anglophone schools.
Education Minister Bill Hogan said at a news conference Wednesday he was following the eight recommendations of an executive steering committee the government had set up earlier this year to improve the mediocre results in the English Prime stream and for French second language learners.
His Progressive Conservative government will hire new behaviour intervention workers, supply teachers on unionized contracts, and more teachers specializing in literacy and numeracy for kindergarten to Grade 5, among several measures to improve the schools.
“The changes we are introducing today will have an immediate, positive impact in our schools, while laying a foundation for the long-term recommendations the steering committee will bring forward this fall,” the minister said.
The Progressive Conservative government did not set any immediate targets for hiring the extra staff – there’s already a shortage of personnel in some areas of the education system – nor did it cost the plan.
But Hogan said the changes could be introduced without driving up his department’s $1.7-billion annual budget. And he said the school districts would be responsible for coming up with plans for how many extra people should be hired.
Liberal Leader Susan Holt said she was pleased to hear the plan would hire more workers in key roles, but questioned if it would be enough.
“There are resources being committed in key areas, which is positive,” Holt said in an interview. “But how many new teachers are going to be engaged, and where are they going to go? How are they going to find these folks by September? And where is the money coming from? We didn’t see these resources in the provincial budget, and the minister said it would come from his department’s existing budget, which makes me wonder what’s going to be cut to fund these new resources.”
Her party recently held a roundtable of about 18 experts and stakeholders in education on July 19 in Fredericton, which recommended not only hiring more teachers, but more school psychologists and guidance counsellors.
“Better working conditions also came out loud and clear in our roundtable. So similar to the medical system, you have to retain the professionals you have, otherwise your recruitment is just cyclical, and you never grow the number of professionals because you’re losing them at the back end.”
The steering committee, led by co-chairs Ardith Shirley, the executive director of the New Brunswick Teachers’ Association, and Tiffany Bastin, an assistant deputy minister in the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, made eight “near-term” recommendations in a public report, with the help of two working groups.
The committee, made up of parents, students, educators, school district officials, district education councils and others, was formed in the wake of the Tory government’s failed French immersion reforms, championed by Hogan and Premier Blaine Higgs.
A series of public consultations were held earlier this year on the government’s plan to eliminate full-day early French immersion, which had been open to some students, and replace it with half-day immersion for all students, a move the premier and minister thought would eliminate streaming and elitism and improve results overall. But it led to an outcry that the government had rushed out the reform without properly thinking it through.
Hogan said all the committee’s recommendations would be introduced, beginning in September.
They include:
• Hiring supply teachers on contract to ensure there’s someone to fill in when a regular teacher is absent. Hogan said by giving the substitute teachers a better deal, schools could guarantee the right number of personnel. He also said the education system had plenty of work for them to do when they weren’t needed as substitute teachers.
• Hiring special academic support teachers in select schools where literacy and numeracy results are too low. The minister said such specialists had been used in the past to improve results, and it had worked. He also mentioned that when a child doesn’t learn to read by Grade 2, the difficulties mount later on in life.
• Hiring more behaviour intervention workers to ensure there’s at least one at each school. The province has 101 in the anglophone system. In schools with the dedicated position, there has been on average a 40 per cent decrease in student misconduct.
• Establishing a Centre of Excellence in Language Learning as a hub for connecting students and educators for “authentic cultural opportunities.” Hogan, an avid French learner himself, said this could mean ensuring students can immerse in the language by joining someone online who lives in a mostly French-speaking milieu.
• Providing leadership development to principals and vice principals, particularly for new administrators.
• Creating two new professional development days for educators - one on Aug. 31 and the other in late September.
• Helping schools create student profiles that will help teachers get to know their pupils better early on in the school year; such profiles have been used sporadically in the system, but now it will become universal.
• Eliminating paperwork for principals and resource teachers to let them spend more time supporting their students.
“Some of the changes sound very positive,” said Green party Leader David Coon in an interview. “I’m really eager to hear what the teachers and principals think because I want to know if this is going to meet their needs. Will it make a difference for teachers? Because that’s what counts and would make a big difference for our students.”
The committee plans to put forward longer-term recommendations and is still compiling results of an online public questionnaire, which closes for comment at the end of July. More than 3,000 responses have already been tabulated, and the committee has also heard from more than 800 people at stakeholder engagement sessions.